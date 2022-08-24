Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 support 5G?

Samsung’s latest foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 may not be a revolutionary upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but it does bring some welcome improvements, making it the most polished Samsung foldable. The new foldable offers better ergonomics and improved durability, upgraded cameras, a faster chipset, and new multitasking features to better take advantage of the large inner display. But does Samsung’s latest foldable support 5G?

When it comes to 5G support, you have nothing to worry about. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 boasts support for both mmWave 5G and Sub-6Hz 5G networks. Millimeter-wave (or mmWave for short) will give you the fastest speeds, up to 1Gbps. However, this flavor of 5G is subject to regional and carrier availability. Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T offer mmWave 5G but only at a few locations, such as select stadiums, airports, malls, and arenas. Most of the time, your Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be connected to a sub-6GHz 5G network which isn’t as fast as mmWave but offers greater coverage and more stable connectivity.

In case 5G isn’t available in your country or area yet, not to worry. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers extensive support for 4G bands, complete with 7CA (seven carrier aggregation), 4×4 MIMO, and LTE Cat. 20 download and upload speeds.

Samsung hasn’t fully disclosed the list of 5G bands for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it’s safe to assume it supports all popular bands. It is best to purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 4 sold in your country — rather than import one from another country — so that you can enjoy the best network compatibility and experience.

