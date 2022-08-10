The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first Samsung phone to launch with Android 12L

There’s no denying the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one the most attractive Android devices at the moment, especially if you like owning the latest gadgets. You get the convenience and portability of a smartphone, with tablet functionality on the inner display. Of course, when you buy a new phone, software support is also important. Samsung is one of the best in the business when it comes to tuning the Android base to suit the hardware, and the fourth generation foldable isn’t an exception to this trend. Matter of fact, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first phone from the Korean OEM to launch with Android 12L.

Android 12L, the big-screen updated version of Android 12, went live as part of Google’s March Feature Drop for its Pixel smartphones. Nonetheless, we’ve been waiting to see it come to devices where it might actually make a difference. Apart from bumping the SDK level, most of the changes in the Android 12L codebase were meant to address issues larger devices face when running Android. That includes UI tweaks, such as a two-column interface for the notification shade and a dedicated taskbar UI for improved multitasking.

Naturally, Pixel owners didn’t see most of the benefits, since the changes for this update mostly address devices with bigger displays. However, Android 12L seemed like an obvious candidate for Samsung’s Galaxy Z-series, and it’s finally here on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. While rebasing its software on top of Android 12L, Samsung also incremented the version number of its custom skin to 4.1.1. That’s not too surprising, though, as we know One UI 4.1.1 is in development, after all.

Samsung’s version of the taskbar in One UI 4.1.1 sits at the bottom of the screen and lets you quickly access your favorite as well as most used apps. You can also launch up to 3 apps on the screen at once. The App Pairs feature is there as well, allowing you to set up your favorite two or three windows and launch them all with just one tap. The whole UI experience seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Office apps, which means you can use the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as a replacement for your PC.

There’s no official explanation as to why the company is going with the 4.1.1 number scheme instead of 4.5. But we suspect there aren’t enough big changes in the new upgrade to warrant a higher number bump. While the One UI 4.1.1 software is currently available only on Samsung’s latest foldables, we expect the OEM to introduce all the Android 12L goodies to legacy devices soon via software updates.