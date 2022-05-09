Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could arrive with a boxier design

News has been slowly trickling out about Samsung’s unannounced follow-ups to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 over the last few weeks. If the latest leaked information is to be believed, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a new aspect ratio, giving it a more squared-off look.

Ice Universe, a fairly reliable tipster, has tweeted quite a bit of information about Samsung’s upcoming foldables, with the most intriguing being the new aspect ratio for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Previously, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 had an internal display aspect ratio of 5:4, while its external display came in at 24.5:9. The upcoming model will tweak that value slightly, with an internal screen ratio of 6:5, and an external screen ratio of 23:9. Naturally, this might be hard to imagine, but luckily Ice Universe has supplied a mockup comparing the two devices.

When it comes to battery capacity, the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s won’t change from its predecessor’s, coming in at 4400mAh. Fortunately, there is better news for those interested in the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The upcoming handset will actually get a bigger battery boost than the previously reported 100mAh. New reports indicate the value could increase to 3700mAh, which is 400mAh more than the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This will be a welcome change, considering that the external display is also rumored to be larger. While it is unclear just how large it will be, the display should be somewhere in the 2-inch range.

As far as other specifications go, the upcoming foldable duo should pack Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus (SM8475) SoC. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in Beige, Black, and Gray. While the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come in at least four colors: Gold, Gray, Light Blue, and Light Violet. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are expected to arrive sometime in Q3 2022.