If you own the older Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and might be interested in upgrading to the newly announced Galaxy Z Fold 5, we have some tough news for you. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases will not fit the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Even though these are both great phones, Samsung made changes to the camera and flash layout on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 that make it impossible for older cases to fit on it.

Why Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases won't fit the Z Fold 5

This year on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung has moved the flash on the camera from under the lens to the right side of the lens. What that means is that the camera hump on most Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases won't line up on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Even with that, the basic dimensions of the phones are different, too. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures 6.1 inches in length, 2.64 inches in width, and 0.53 inches in thickness when folded. Unfolded, it measures 6.1 inches in length, 5.11 inches in width, and .24 inches in thickness. That's a minor difference from the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is 6.1 inches in length, 2.64 inches in width, and 0.62 inches in thickness when folded. Unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 measures 6.1 inches in length, 5.2 inches in width, and 0.2 inches in thickness.

So, you'll basically have to buy new accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 when it releases. You'll have to consider one of the many great Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases that are available from both Samsung and its partners like Spigen. It's physically impossible for Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases to fit the new device just because of the new camera flash and the overall dimensions.

If you're looking for more information about this phone, we went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, too.