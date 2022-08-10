What colors does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 come in?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings a lot of improvements over its predecessor and is hence considered to be Samsung’s most refined foldable phone yet. Its biggest upgrades this time around include a more durable design with different dimensions and a wider display. It looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from last year, but Samsung has made a ton of changes to improve the overall fit and finish of the device. But just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the new foldable also comes in three colors — Phantom Black, Graygreen, and Beige.

All the colors for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung is offering the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in three different colors at launch. So if you’re planning on picking up this new foldable at launch, then you get to choose between Phantom Black, Graygreen, and Beige colorways. All these colors come with a color-matched frame and a hinge design to give it a uniform look. The Phantom Black variant is tried-and-tested and is hence the safest color of the three. It looks very similar to the Phantom Black Galaxy Z Fold 3 from last year.

New to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 series is the Beige colorway which adds more warmth to the palette with a golden touch. Lastly, there’s the Graygreen colorway, which happens to be the signature color for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s a lot lighter than the Phantom Green finish we got for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 last year, so we’d say it’s quite different. In fact, it looks very different from anything we’ve seen from the brand in the past, so it’s truly a unique way to show off your new Galaxy Z Fold 4. You can check our review of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to know more about our thoughts on the design and colors.

One of the most interesting things about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is that you can also buy a matching S Pen stylus to go with your new foldable. The device itself doesn’t come with an S Pen cavity to hold the stylus, so you’ll have to rely on the cases to hold it for you instead. It’s a little surprising to see only three colors yet again for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but at least two of them are completely new finishes that we haven’t seen within the series in the past. And unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 4, you don’t get a Bespoke Edition for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that lets you customize the look with different color combinations.