Here’s how Samsung made the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s display lighter and more durable

At its Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday, Samsung finally lifted the covers off its latest foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The new models come with incremental improvements over their predecessors, including minor design changes, Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, a bigger battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and better cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Although their spec sheets suggest that both phones feature the same folding displays as their predecessors, Samsung claims otherwise.

During its launch keynote, Samsung revealed that the display on the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is lighter and more durable than the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. To achieve this feat, the company replaced the metal layer that adds durability to the foldable display with a lighter fiber plastic layer and upgraded a layer of the display panel with stiffer material to enhance the protection around the numerous wires.

Furthermore, to help the display better disperse external shock, Samsung improved the damping structure between the display and the chassis. As you can see in the video embedded above, the damping structure is essentially a layer of sponges between the display panel and the chassis. Samsung offered a similar solution on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but instead of making it thicker to improve durability on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the company upgraded the material to enhance the compression force deflection value of the sponge. This should help the sponge better disperse external shock, making the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s display more durable.

If you’re wondering how these improvements translate to real-world benefits, stay tuned for our in-depth review of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Until then, check out the timestamped video embedded above to get a closer look at Samsung’s engineering prowess.

Are you in the market for a new flagship foldable? Will you pick the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the new Xiaomi Mix Fold 2? Let us know in the comments section below.