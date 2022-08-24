Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 support dual SIM?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best foldable on the market right now. Its tablet-sized display and powerful multitasking capabilities make it a great on-the-go mobile workstation. The new model is an incremental upgrade over its predecessor, but nevertheless, an important one, bringing a more durable design, better ergonomics, updated cameras, and a new set of features to better take advantage of the big screen. But does the Galaxy Z Fold 4 support dual SIM cards?

If you’re planning to use the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as both your personal and work device, you’ll be glad to know that the phone supports dual SIMs. However, the dual SIM support differs depending on the market. In the US, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a single nano-SIM slot and one eSIM. Notably, last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 only offered a single SIM slot and no eSIM support in the US at launch, with an update later on enabling eSIM support.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

In other markets, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 gives you two nano SIM slots and a built-in eSIM. Although the non-US models technically support three SIM cards, you can only use two at once (either two nano SIMs or one nano SIM and one eSIM.) Simply put, no matter where you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from, you’ll get dual SIM functionality. The fact that the phone supports two SIM cards may not seem like a big deal to consumers in the west, but in other markets, it is a crucial feature that can make or break the deal.

Exclusive Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal For a limited time, Samsung is offering free memory upgrade and free Standing Cover with S Pen on pre-booking of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Moreover, XDA readers can get up to $200 worth of extra benefits by clicking the link below! View at Samsung

In addition to dual SIM, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also boasts support for mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks, four global satellite navigation systems, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC.

If the $1,799 price tag is giving you pause, be sure to check out the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals to take advantage of amazing discounts and trade-in offers. We have also rounded up the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases.