Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 support eSIM?

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 might not be a huge leap from its predecessor many were hoping for, but it’s the most polished Samsung foldable to date. The latest foldable feels much better in hand thanks to improved ergonomics, and Samsung has also addressed durability concerns, opting to use the Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, Armor Aluminum frame, and a 45% stronger main display. Cameras have also received the spec bump, with the new foldable using the same primary camera as the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. But does the Galaxy Z Fold 4 support eSIM?

eSIMs are becoming more and more common on modern flagships, giving users more flexibility in switching services providers and managing their plans. The good news is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes equipped with an eSIM. The phone offers a dual SIM slot along with eSIM support. But that doesn’t mean you can actively use three SIMs simultaneously. You can either use two physical SIMs or one physical SIM and eSIM at the same time. In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also lets you store multiple eSIM profiles; however, only one can be used at a given time. If you’re planning to use eSIM on your Galaxy Z Fold 4, ensure it’s supported by your carrier.

Having a phone with eSIM support has several advantages. For one, you can easily switch operators without needing to physically swap SIMs — it’s as easy as scanning a QR code and downloading the operator’s app. eSIMs also save precious space inside the phone as there’s no need to accommodate an additional SIM slot. When traveling to another country, you easily add a roaming eSIM without losing your main number. One notable downside of eSIM is that you can’t easily switch your number to a new phone as you can with a physical SIM.

