Although Samsung has rolled out stable builds of One UI 5 to quite a few devices over the last few days, the company's latest foldables are yet to receive the update. According to Samsung's One UI 5 release schedule, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will receive the update this month. Ahead of the rollout, the company has released another beta update to the devices to address several bugs found in previous beta releases.

The latest One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 (firmware version ZVK3) is rolling out to users in the U.S., the U.K, and South Korea. As per screenshots of the update shared on Reddit, it includes the following changes:

Bugs that have been fixed [Flip] The screen blinks while running the screen comfortably at low light [Fold] Overlapping keyboard in horizontal mode The music widget is expanded on the lock screen while using Good Lock Not searched with file name in Myfiles System UI ANR Camera App Update [Flip] Crash occurs when you open as soon as you run the lock setting status Camera Pro/Pro video memory leak problem Other minor bug fixes



The update measures just over 300MB and it also packs the Android security patches for November 2022. Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 users in the U.S., U.K., and South Korea should receive the update in the next few days. If you don't want to wait to get it on your device, you can head to the Software Update section in the device settings and check for it manually.

Have you received the fourth One UI 5 beta update on your Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4? Does it address all the issues mentioned above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Reddit (1,2), XDA Forums, Samsung Community forums