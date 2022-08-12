Developers can now test apps on real Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 using Samsung’s Remote Test Lab

Samsung has made it possible for Android developers to evaluate their apps on its latest generation foldables — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 — even if they don’t have the hardware at hand. In a bid to streamline different form factor related testing scenarios, the Korean OEM has now added these new flagship devices to its Remote Test Lab service.

For the unaware, Samsung’s Remote Test Lab (RTL) initiative gives app developers a way to debug their apps on physical Samsung Galaxy devices connected to the cloud, allowing them to measure the real world performance of their apps and fine-tune them before widescale rollout. This is far more superior than typical software emulation or virtualization, plus anyone can test their app’s behavior with the hardware-oriented features such as Flex mode and App Continuity.

The RTL platform is available for free. To use the service, all you need is a reliable internet connection, a free Samsung Developers account, Java Runtime Environment 7 or later with Java Web Start installed, and you’re good to go. The company provides 20 credits per day to each user, which they can spend in exchange for 5 hours of remote access to cloud-based mobile hardware daily.

Apart from remotely installing APK files, developers can make screen captures and recordings, and test automation scripts. You can also choose which language you want to test the device in, and the service also lets you share your screen with your partner so that you can debug your apps together.

Unfortunately, Remote Test Lab neither supports additional hardware peripherals, nor you can conduct experiments that involve calling or sending SMS. But despite its limitations, it goes a long way to making development more accessible, especially for remote workers.

At the time of reporting, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 phones are available on Samsung’s Remote Test Lab in Brazil, South Korea, Poland, Russia, and the United Kingdom, but they can be accessed from anywhere across the globe.

