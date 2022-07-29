Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders leave nothing to the imagination

As we inch closer and closer to Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in August, more and more information has started to leak. Although we have previously seen renders, today, we get the full reveal, showing off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in an array of colors and from every angle.

The leak comes courtesy of Evan Blass who shared it on 91Mobiles and is our best look yet at the upcoming smartphones. Although there isn’t too much to get excited about regarding the design, it is nice to see each of the phones ahead of its official unveiling. From the renders, we can see the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in three colors: black, gold, and what appears to be a dark blue. Furthermore, we get a better look at the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in four colors: black, rose gold, light blue, and Bora Purple. The Bora Purple color was previously announced by Samsung when it introduced a new colorway for the Galaxy S22. It also teased that the color would arrive on future devices.

Samsung has grand plans to promote its Galaxy Unpacked event and recently unveiled a new trailer. It also shared that it will hold physical events in London and New York and that BTS will once again promote Samsung’s smartphones. Also, there will be a special music video from the group, which will be broadcast on screens found in iconic locations worldwide. Although we are still a couple of weeks away from the Galaxy Unpacked on August 10, Samsung has opened up reservations for the upcoming smartphones. Reserving your Galaxy smartphone ahead of the event will offer incentives that total up to $200 in credits. If you are interested in either handset, make your reservation by clicking on the link below.

Source: 91Mobiles