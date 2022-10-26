Samsung rolled out the first beta builds of One UI 5 based on Android 13 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 last week, giving users a chance to experience the release ahead of the stable rollout. Now that the company has confirmed that the devices will receive stable One UI 5 next month, it is rolling out bug fixes to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in preparation for the stable release.

According to recent reports on Reddit and the XDA forums, Samsung has already started rolling out the second One UI 5 beta to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 users in the U.S. and South Korea.

The update (firmware version ZVJF) fixes the following bugs:

Secure WiFi app error after reboot

Home icon and Navigation bar disappearing

Routine is not running

When changing screen layout and zoom, task bar recently used app display error

When unfolding in landscape mode, a black area of the background screen occurs

OMNI is changed when setting Pro video > MIC (360 or BTMIX)

Landscape mode > Video > Autio framing on > Tracking on does not work

App icon appears late when unfolding

Other minor bug fixes

In addition to the bug fixes mentioned above, the update also brings the Android security patches for November 2022 to the device. Since Google is yet to publish the Android security bulletin for November 2022, we don't know what's included in the update. We'll make sure to share more details as soon as they become available.

Have you received the second One UI 5 beta on your Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4? Does it include any changes that are not mentioned in the changelog above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Reddit, XDA Forums