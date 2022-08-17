Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have a headphone jack?

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the latest iteration of its flagship foldable phone with numerous improvements, including a more durable screen, a more compact hinge, and slimmer bezels all around. If you want a foldable smartphone, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series has been the only valid choice for many. But there’s one thing many will probably wonder about, and that’s whether the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a headphone jack.

The answer, unsurprisingly, is no, there is no headphone jack on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. We’re in 2022, and this is the expectation you should have for the majority of flagship smartphones. Companies are trying to save space inside their smartphones, and removing the headphone jack has become increasingly common since Apple did it with the iPhone 7.

Instead, you can try to use USB Type-C headphones, or buy a USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, if you really want to use wired headphones. Of course, what Samsung probably wants you to do instead is buy wireless headphones or earbuds, such as the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which were introduced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Bluetooth headphones will work with any modern phone, and you’ll probably need them for most phones, seeing as the headphone jack is rarely seen on any flagship phone these days.

