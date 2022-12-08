Get a free memory upgrade and an additional $150 in Samsung Store credit that you can use towards a new Galaxy watch or earbuds

Missed Black Friday deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 4? Lucky for you, Samsung is hosting another sale event in time for the holidays, and it kicks off with an amazing deal on the flagship foldable. You can save up to $900 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, get a free memory upgrade, and $150 in Samsung Store credit. But you must hurry as this is a limited-time offer valid only for today.

To save $900 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you'll need an eligible device (or two) to trade in. Samsung will give you up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit on your first device and up to $750 trade-in credit on your second device. For instance, if you're upgrading from a Galaxy Z Fold 3, you'll get a $900 trade-in credit for the older model, and you can throw in an old Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to get an additional $750 trade-in credit. This means you'll only have to pay around $150 if you want to buy the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 or $270 if you're going to get the 512GB variant.

For those who don't have an old device to trade in, Samsung has a different offer. The company will give a flat $300 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 without a trade-in, bringing its price down to $1,500 for the 256GB model and $1,620 for the 512GB model. Irrespective of whether you trade in an old device or not, Samsung will give you $150 in Samsung Store credits with your purchase that you can use towards a new Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

If you're unsure whether the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is capable enough to be your next smartphone, check out our in-depth review to learn about the device before making your purchase. But don't dwell on it for too long, as this deal will expire by the end of the day.