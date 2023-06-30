Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1350 $1800 Save $450 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings back all the great things about the Fold 3, plus a much better camera system, a slightly wider outside screen, and smarter software. $1350 at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best foldable smartphones out right now and for good reasons. The company has been building foldable smartphones for quite some time, and like clockwork, every year, it manages to produce new iterations in its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip line, which find their way to the top of many people's "best of" lists. While having impressive specifications is one important aspect of these devices, reliability is another.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung has refined its tablet-style foldable, making it one of the best in the world. But this phone isn't cheap, with the price tag coming in close to $2,000. Luckily, we've managed to find a stellar deal, which knocks hundreds off its MSRP, giving you the perfect opportunity to swoop in and pick one up for an absolute steal.

This latest deal brings the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 down to $1,350, which is 25% off retail. Now, as far as what you get, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a large and beautiful 7.6-inch AMOLED foldable inner display and a 6.2-inch display on the outside. These displays are not only beautiful but can also perform as well, with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

When it comes to power, the handset makes use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is paired with 12GB RAM. As far as internal storage goes, you're looking at two options, 256GB or 512GB. If you go with the higher storage model, you can expect to pay a little more, with the device coming in at $1,470.

When it comes to its cameras, the phone has a triple camera setup, with a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto. The handset also has two selfie cameras, one 4MP, and a 10MP shooter as well. You can expect all-day battery life with general use and can charge up relatively quickly thanks to its support for 25W wired charging. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers support for wireless charging up to 15W.

For the most part, this is a relatively complete handset, with plenty of power, but most importantly, reliability. And if you've been looking to pick up a foldable smartphone now would be a great time to buy. Also, don't forget to pick up some popular accessories and a case to protect your Z Fold 4.