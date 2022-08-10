The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings some much-needed improvements on the camera front

It’s finally here! After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung lifted the covers off its latest flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, at a Galaxy Unpacked event today. As with previous Galaxy Z Fold devices, the latest model brings iterative improvements from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from last year, including a slightly updated design, improved internals, a flagship-grade primary camera, and more.

Samsung has made some minor design adjustments on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which should give it a more ergonomic feel in your hands. The device sports a slimmer hinge and narrower bezels, it weighs a bit less than its predecessor, and it has a wider cover display that should improve one-handed use when folded. Along with the design, Samsung has made some noteworthy changes to the internal hardware, which should result in better performance, enhanced power efficiency, and improved imaging capabilities. Check out the table below for a quick rundown of the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Build Armor Aluminum Frame

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

IPX8 water resistance Dimensions & Weight Folded: 67.1 x 155.1 x 14.2- 15.8mm

Unfolded: 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3mm

263g Display Cover: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2316 x 904p resolution 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate (48-120Hz)

Main: 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2176 x 1812p resolution 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate (1-120Hz)

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM & Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB + 512GB

12GB + 1TB Battery & Charging 4,400mAh

25W Wired fast charging (up to 50% in 30 minutes)

Wireless charging support

Wireless PowerShare Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 1.0µm pixel size (4x higher resolution than Galaxy Z Fold 3)

Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 1.12µm pixel size, 123-degree FoV

Telephoto: 10MP f/2.4, PDAF, OIS, 1.0µm pixel size, 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom Front Camera(s) Cover screen: 10MP f/2.2, 1.22µm pixel size, 85-degree FoV

Under display camera: 4MP f/1.8, 2µm pixel size, 80-degree FoV

Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L Other Features S-Pen support on the main display Colors Phantom Black

Graygreen

Beige

Burgundy (Samsung.com exclusive)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 packs Qualcomm’s new and improved Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which will offer a significant performance bump over the Snapdragon 888 on last year’s model. Thanks to the new chipset, the foldable should also outperform all Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagships launched so far. In addition, it should also offer better battery backup than most Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagships, as the newer chip is up to 30% more power efficient.

Along with better performance and improved battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers better imaging capabilities thanks to its new 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and 3x optical zoom/30x Space Zoom 10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera. Samsung has also built in some new camera features to help users make the most of the foldable form factor, like Capture View Mode, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie.

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an iterative upgrade, the rest of the hardware remains unchanged. The device still packs a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen, although it’s slightly wider this time around. On the inside, it features the same 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display. Both displays offer a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and Adaptive Refresh Rate support. However, the cover screen offers a 48-120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, while the main display comes with 1-120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate support.

For connectivity, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers 5G support, 4G LTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 10MP selfie shooter on the cover screen, and a 4MP selfie shooter hidden beneath the main display. Like last year’s model, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also features S Pen support on the main foldable display, but it doesn’t come with a compatible S Pen in the box.

Although Samsung has only made a few changes on the hardware front, the software on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings quite a few noteworthy improvements. The device runs One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L out of the box, which includes some new features to help users make the most of the phone’s unique form factor. These include a new Taskbar that offers a layout similar to your PC, offering instant access to your favorite and recent apps, better multitasking capabilities, and new shortcuts to quickly open apps in a pop-up window or split-screen mode.

In addition, the new software release comes with drag-and-drop support for Google apps, like Chrome and Gmail, which will let you copy and paste links, photos, and more from one app to another. Microsoft’s Office suite has also been optimized for the foldable form factor to give users a tablet-like experience with more information available on the screen, a side-by-side view for efficient multitasking, and S Pen support. For media apps like Netflix, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a new Flex Mode Touchpad feature, which gives you access to playback controls on the bottom screen while you enjoy content in Flex Mode.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will go on sale in the U.S. starting August 26. It will be available in three storage configurations, with the base 12GB+256GB model priced at $1,799.99. We’ll update this post with the pricing details for the 12GB+512GB and 12GB+1TB variants as soon as it becomes available. All three configurations of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in Graygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige colorways. In addition, Samsung will offer an additional Burgundy colorway exclusively through its online store.

