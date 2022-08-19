Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have a microSD card slot?

Samsung has introduced the latest iteration of its flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and with it come a number of welcome improvements, including a more durable design and wider cover screen. However, not everything is different with this year’s model. If you were hoping to see the microSD card slot return with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, that’s not the case.

To be fair, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a solid amount of storage space out of the box. The base model comes with 256GB of storage, and you can also opt for the larger 512GB variant if you need more. And if that doesn’t suffice, you can go for the 1TB version, which is a number that very few smartphones offer. That’s a lot of space for apps, pictures, videos, and more. There are also cloud storage services like Google Drive or OneDrive that can store your photos if you want to save some space on your phone. USB Type-C flash drives also exist to offload files like photos and videos if you want to free up space.

As to why the microSD card slot is gone, there are a couple of reasons. First is the fact that microSD cards are slow in comparison to the built-in UFS 3.1 storage inside the phone. This could create a less-than-ideal experience in terms of performance, particularly for large apps that could take much longer to load. Of course, part of it is also so Samsung can push users towards more expensive storage tiers.

Another potential reason is free up space inside the phone for other components, such as the battery. This is a reason often given for other ports being removed, like the increasingly rare headphone jack. On that note, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 packs a 4,400mAh battery, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and other top-tier specs.

If the lack of a microSD card slot doesn’t disturb you – and it probably shouldn’t considering this is very common among flagship phones – you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 using the link below, or check out the best deals you can get on it. You’ll also want to check out the best cases to protect your phone.. There’s no power adapter included with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, so it’s something you may have to invest in.