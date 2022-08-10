Can I remove the screen protector on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest – and potentially the best – flagship foldable phone to hit the market. Samsung has adopted a more compact hinge, a wider cover screen, and a tougher main screen, making iterative, but significant improvements over the Galaxy Z Fold 3. While that main screen is tougher, it’s still bound by the laws of physics, and a display that folds is naturally more fragile. That’s why the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a screen protector pre-applied, and if you’re thinking about removing it, you shouldn’t.

The main display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is made of what Samsung calls ultra-thin glass (UTG), but despite its name, this material doesn’t have the same properties as glass. Mainly the rigidity (so it can fold) and durability aren’t the same. The pre-applied screen protector is integral to keeping the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 display in working condition, so you shouldn’t remove it during the setup process. With the original Galaxy Fold back in 2019, many reviewers broke their devices doing this, so Samsung specifically warns against it now.

However, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 series onwards, some users have found that they accidentally peeled off the screen protector or that it began peeling off on its own. In this case, ideally, you’ll want to go to a Samsung support center and have the screen protector replaced with another official recommended one. This should be covered by warranty if it comes off by itself. Some users have also found that the screen itself still works fine when the screen protector is removed accidentally, but that’s a big potential risk to take.

This all applies only to the main screen, the one that folds inside the phone. This foldable material is particularly fragile, which is also why Samsung has special S Pen models for the Z Fold family, which retract their tip when too much force is applied to avoid damaging the screen.

With the cover display, you don’t have to worry about this. While it also comes with a screen protector out of the box for your convenience, you can remove it if you want to, and apply your own. Some may prefer using a glass screen protector to protect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from harder drops, but that’s up to you. If protection is what you want, it’s also a good idea to check out the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

