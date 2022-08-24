How many software updates will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 get?

Samsung has consistently proved that it’s the best in the business when it comes to delivering software updates to its devices. A lot of the Samsung flagships, as you probably already know, are eligible for four major Android updates and up to five years of security updates. Well, you can now add the company’s new foldable devices to this list as well. That’s right, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get four years of Android OS updates.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, in case you’re wondering, ships with Android 12L out of the box. It’s the first Samsung phone to launch with Android 12L, making it that much better than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in terms of productivity and handling other day-to-day tasks. The fact that it comes with Android 12L out of the box means it will support all the way up to Android 16 or whatever Google decides to call its software release in 2026. This is subject to change based on how Google approaches its Android update rollouts in the future, but we’ll update this space later if/when that happens.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

In addition to four major Android OS updates, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also receive security updates for the next five years, meaning it’s covered till the year 2027. The frequency of these security updates is, of course, bound to reduce towards the end of this tenure, but you can expect the device to be supported for at least five years. This makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 — and even the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for that matter — very easy for us to recommend.

Exclusive deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Just like the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also eligible to receive up to four major Android OS updates and up to five years of security updates. Buy from Samsung

If you’re interested in buying the Galaxy Z Fold 4, then be sure to click the button in the box above to find the best price for it online right now. Alternatively, we’ve also rounded up some of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals with which you can save some money on your purchase and spend on one of the best cases or the best chargers for it.