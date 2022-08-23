Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Unboxing: What’s in the box?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the most expensive phones you can buy on the market right now with a starting price of $1,799. It’s still a tempting purchase, as you get two displays, out of which the larger one folds in half. Samsung has also made some noteworthy improvements to the new foldable to make it better than the last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 in some key areas. If you’ve already made up your mind about buying the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and are wondering what you get inside the retail box in the US, then you’ve come to the right place. We were able to get our hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for testing before it hits the shelves, so here’s a quick look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 unboxing to see what you get inside the box:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

What do you get inside the retail box of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?

The box of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 sold in the US comes with the following contents:

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 in whichever color you choose

A USB C-to-C data and charging cable

A SIM card ejection tool

Region-specific safety documentation

Much like the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also comes in a relatively slim box with very limited contents. You don’t get a charger inside the box, meaning you’ll have to stick with the one you received with your older phone or buy a new one. It supports up to 25W charging speed this time around but you’ll have to spend more money on it, so keep that in mind. Samsung has a solid selection of fast chargers for the phone, but we’ve rounded up some more options in our collection of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 chargers.

Exclusive deal on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 XDA readers get an exclusive deal while purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung.com. You get a free memory upgrade and a free case in addition to a $100 Samsung Credit for pre-booking this new foldable. Click the button below to activate the offer. Buy from Samsung

Samsung’s new foldable devices are now up for grabs, so be sure to check out our collection of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals to see if you can save some money on your purchase.