Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on August 10, 2022, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series. It's hard to believe Samsung's foldable phone, which was first announced in 2019, is already in its fourth iteration. With each version, the Galaxy Z Fold has drifted away from its status as a concept phone and closer to a more mainstream device. The latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 continues that trend, adding meaningful upgrades and making the device even more durable. But how does it compare to its predecessor? Is it worth upgrading to if you're using a Galaxy Z Fold 3? Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings back all the great things about the Fold 3, plus a much better camera system, a slightly wider outside screen, and smarter software. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and offers a stunning foldable display. However, it's been outclassed by the Z Fold 4. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 4's launch price in the U.S. is the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,800. You can choose between three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, and four colors: Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, and Burgundy. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the most expensive smartphones on the market right now, but you can take advantage of some Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals to get it for a lot less. Additionally, Samsung.com offers enticing trade-in offers, a free memory upgrade, and free goodies.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched at a starting price of $1,800, but its price has decreased since the arrival of the Z Fold 4. It comes in 256GB and 512GB variants and Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Green colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Build Gorilla Glass Victus Plus

Armored Aluminum frame

IPX8 Gorilla Glass Victus

Armored Aluminum frame

IPX8 Dimensions & Weight Folded: 67.1 x 155.1 x 14.2- 15.8mm

Unfolded: 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3mm

263g Folded: 158.2 x 67.1 x 16.0mm

Unfolded: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm

Weight: 271g Display Cover display: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 24.5:9 aspect ratio 2268 x 832 120Hz

Inner display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic -AMOLED 2X Display 22.5:18 aspect ratio 2208 x 1768 120Hz

Cover display: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 24.5:9 aspect ratio 2268 x 832 120Hz

Inner display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic -AMOLED 2X Display 22.5:18 aspect ratio 2208 x 1768 120Hz

SoC Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Snapdragon 888 RAM & Storage 12GB + 256GB 12GB + 512GB 12GB + 1TB 12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB Battery & Charging 4,400mAh

25W fast charging support

15W wireless charging support

4.5W reverse wireless charging

Charger not included 4,400mAh

25W fast charging support

15W wireless charging support

4.5W reverse wireless charging

Charger not included Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 ultra-wide, FoV 123-degree

50MP wide, f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

10MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom 12MP Ultra-wide, f/2.2 ultra-wide, FoV 123-degree

12MP Wide, f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

12MP Tele, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom Front Camera(s) 10MP front-facing selfie camera

4MP front-facing under-screen selfie camera 10MP front-facing selfie camera

4MP front-facing under-screen selfie camera Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 4X4 MIMO, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

5G (Sub6/mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC 5G (mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L

Promised four Android OS upgrades

Promised five years of security patches One UI 4 based on Android 11

Promised four Android OS upgrades

Promised five years of security patches

Design and display: Identical at first glance

3 Images

Close

It's hard to distinguish the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at first glance. The new model looks identical to last year's model, but smaller changes and tweaks are noticeable if you take a closer look. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is slightly shorter and lighter, making the phone easier to handle and fit in your pocket. Samsung has also narrowed the bezels further, resulting in a main screen that's 2.8mm wider, while the Cover Screen bezels are slightly smaller as well. The hinge is also smaller than the last year and 10% more durable. Most of these changes are only noticeable if you used last year's model. Still, it shows that Samsung is continuing to make iterative improvements to find the perfect size that works for everyone.

2 Images

Close

Another (and more noticeable) change is the camera module on the back, which is now bigger to accommodate new camera sensors. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also tougher as it uses Gorilla Glass Victus Plus compared to Gorilla Glass Victus on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. While both phones offer IPX8 water resistance, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tougher and more resistant to scratches and other damage thanks to the new Gorilla Glass. Still, putting a protective case would be a good idea to protect your shiny new foldable.

The display is a similar story of small refinements. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the same size displays as the last model, but they're better overall. The main and cover displays are slightly wider, offering improved one-handed use, multitasking, and typing experience. The inner display is 45% more durable than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, while the crease in the middle is now less noticeable. Both panels offer higher brightness, more saturated colors, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Finally, the under-display camera tucked behind the main display is better hidden and not easily noticeable unless you specifically look for it.

Hardware: Little difference in day-to-day performance

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are both equipped with powerful flagship processors from Qualcomm. While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by the newer Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 packs the slightly older Snapdragon 888. Both can handle demanding tasks easily, but the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 has an advantage in terms of raw performance. That said, you're not likely to notice a difference in day-to-day performance between these phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 both pack 12GB of RAM, which is more than enough to take care of any demanding workload. As for storage options, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available in 256GB and 512GB storage, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be configured with up to 1TB of storage.

Cameras: Finally, improved photo taking

Camera performance has historically been a weak link in the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was better than its predecessors, it was nowhere near the flagship mark. That changes with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which borrows the same camera system from the Galaxy S22 Plus and significantly improves low-light performance. The new 50MP camera sensor is a big step up over the Galaxy Z Fold 3's aging 12MP shooter. Another big upgrade is the 10MP telephoto lens, which offers 3x optical zoom (up from 2x zoom) and 30x Space Zoom. The selfie shooter on the cover screen has also been upgraded, but the ultra-wide shooter is unchanged.

As we noted in our review, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 takes excellent photos in optimal lighting. The difference is even more pronounced in low light and at night, where the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is miles ahead of its predecessor. Selfie shots are also better, thanks to the upgraded front camera, while the portrait mode is in a league of its own. The Galaxy Z Fold 4's cameras still lag behind the likes of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro, but they finally deliver an experience you can rely on and expect from a phone that costs $1,800.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera samples

6 Images

Close

Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera samples

6 Images

Close

Battery life, software, and more: Better battery life but not for charging speeds

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 both come equipped with a 4,400mAh battery, but the Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers significantly better battery performance, partly due to its more efficient chipset and Samsung's software optimizations, which help conserve power and extend the phone's overall battery life. In real-world use, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can provide users with a full day of use on a single charge, even with heavy usage, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may require more frequent charging to keep up with demanding use. Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 4's battery performance is a notable improvement.

Where we don't see any improvement at all is charging speed. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. You don't get a charger with any of these phones, but your existing USB-C charger should work just fine. Should you need a new one, our best fast chargers round-up has plenty of good options.

On the software side, both phones run Samsung's custom skin One UI, which features plenty of unique experiences and optimizations to take advantage of the foldable design. Features like Flex Mode, multi-window mode, split-view, and persistent taskbar make both foldables great for productivity and multitasking. The Z Fold 3 was launched with Android 11, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 ships with Android 12L out of the box. However, both are upgradable to One UI 5 based on Android 13, which brings even more enhancements and features to improve the overall experience.

Both foldables support stylus input with S Pen, allowing users to draw, doodle, take notes, sign documents, and more. Samsung has specially designed S Pen Fold Edition (sold separately), which is the only stylus that's compatible with these phones. Other S Pens sold by Samsung and third-party styli won't work with the Fold and may even damage the screen.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Which should you buy?

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings many improvements over the Galaxy Z Fold 3, including an improved display, a more durable design, a powerful processor, and upgraded cameras. However, the changes are not so significant that those who already have the Galaxy Z Fold 3 must rush out and upgrade. If you're happy with your current device, there's no need to make the switch.

If you can afford it, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is obviously a better choice, but you won't feel like you have missed out on a lot by picking up the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which remains a very good option and can be found at a discounted price now that it's one year old.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings back all the great things about the Fold 3, plus a much better camera system, a slightly wider outside screen, and smarter software. See at Samsung See at Best Buy