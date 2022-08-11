Download: Here are all the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 wallpapers!

Samsung recently unveiled its latest generation of foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This is a very high-end device, packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. Of course, there’s more to it than just raw hardware performance. It’s the first Samsung phone to launch with Android 12L, which comes with a host of fine tuned software features for the big screen.

Just like every other Samsung device, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also comes with its own distinctive wallpapers. You don’t have to buy the device to enjoy these new wallpapers, though, as we have extracted them so that you can apply them on any other phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 wallpapers

The pre-installed set of wallpapers includes three live wallpapers and fifteen static wallpapers. Out of the fifteen unanimated ones, three are the DeX mode wallpapers. The remaining twelve images are divided into two groups — each optimized for the two distinct folding positions of the display panel.

You can preview them all in the gallery listed below:

Static wallpapers

DeX mode wallpapers

Live wallpapers

Download Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 wallpapers

Notably, the wallpapers attached in the gallery above have been resized and compressed to save space. We recommend you download the original quality wallpapers from the link below.

Download the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 wallpapers

The static wallpapers are in WEBP format. The DeX mode wallpapers are tailor-made for PC monitors with a resolution of 1920 × 1920. When it comes to the regular ones, six of which feature a resolution of 2316 × 2316 pixels, while the remaining six are available at 2176 × 2176.

The live wallpapers come in the form of MP4 video snippets with a resolution of 1812 × 2176. If you’re not sure how to use them, then check out our detailed guide on how to set videos as live wallpapers on Android for instructions.