Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 waterproof? Does it have an IP rating?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is here, and it brings further polish and refinement to a foldable series that was already the best overall foldable. While the improvements this year aren’t immediately attention-grabbing, they do add up to more than the sum of their parts. These upgrades include a newly designed hinge that doesn’t protrude as much in folded form, resulting in a folded form factor that’s a bit more symmetrical. The Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the Fold 3. The cameras also got an upgrade, to a new 50MP main camera sensor with a larger 1/1.55-inch image sensor, plus a quality 3X telephoto zoom lens. The ultra-wide camera remains as useful as ever.

One of the things that Samsung has focused on in recent years is it wants to make the Fold 4 as durable as possible. And starting with last year’s Z Fold 3, Samsung introduced a new “Armor Aluminum” coating for the frame, plus IPX8 official water resistance.

These same features return for this year for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. While Samsung claims its “Armor Aluminum” is stronger than before, the IPX8 water resistance rating is identical to last year’s Z Fold 3.

What does this mean? Well, an IP (Ingress Protection) rating represents the documented level of protection provided by a device against dust or liquid. These are presented by two numbers. For an IPX8, which only has one number, this means the device is not protected against dust, but is protected against water. The “8” rating means the device can withstand immersion in over one meter (3.2 feet) of water. This means if you were to accidentally drop the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the swimming pool, or a sink full of water, you can expect the phone to survive unscathed if you pull it out within a reasonable amount of time. This means, yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is water resistant.

Note that no phone is waterproof, and the same remains the case here too. Despite having an official rating, it’s worth mentioning that phone warranties still do not cover water damage, so you should try to avoid purposely dipping the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in water. Look at the IP rating as a “just-in-case” protection against heavy rains or accidental dips in the water, not an open invitation to take the Fold 4 underwater on purpose. The lack of dust resistance is a bummer, so you may want to protect your investment with a case.

