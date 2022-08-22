Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 support wireless charging?

Samsung recently introduced its latest flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, featuring number of upgrades over their predecessors. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, specifically, comes with a wider cover display, a more compact hinge, along with obvious improvements to performance. One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is the battery, which is still a 4,400mAh unit. And if you’re wondering about wireless charging support, nothing has changed on that front, meaning it’s still supported and to the same level as before.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 supports fast wireless charging at 10W, provided you have a compatible charger. No charger is included in the box, whether that’s wireless or wired, though you do get a USB Type-C cable you can use for wired charging if you already have a power adapter. If you don’t have one, we have a list of the best chargers you can buy for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, including both wireless and wired options.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

In addition to that, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 also supports reverse wireless charging – which the company calls Wireless Powershare – at 4.5W. This means you can place another phone, or an accessory like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or the Galaxy Watch 5 (it can be any other brand that supports Qi wireless charging, too) on the back of the phone to charge them. It’s a quick way to get your accessories ready to go if you forgot to charge them at home.

As for wired charging, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 still supports fast charging at 25W, so that’s still the fastest way to charge, albeit not as convenient. Aside from that, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. There’s also a 6.2-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 7.6-inch main display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate.

If you’re interested, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 below, or you can check out the best deals you can get on it, in case you can find a cheaper price elsewhere.