Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 owners in the US should be on the look out for the new January security update rolling out now.

Samsung's been doing an excellent job of keeping its smartphones up to date with the latest version of Android 13. Furthermore, it has also made great strides keeping its devices up to date with the latest Android security updates as well. For those in the United States, Samsung has recently released a new update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, bringing the January 2023 Android security update to both devices.

When it comes to the updates, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 update will arrive as firmware version F936U1UES1BWA2, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 update will come in as firmware version F721U1UES1BWA2. Those that have the carrier variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 should be seeing the update roll out to their handsets.

Of course, if you don't see it yet, be patient, as it could take a couple of days to roll out fully. If you want to check to see if the update is available on your device, head into the Settings menu, then the Software Update section. If it's available, you'll be able to Download and install the update. Of course, if you don't want to wait, you can always manually install the update as well.

Samsung will be holding its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, where it will announce the new Galaxy S23 series. While details from Samsung have been scarce, leaks have indicated that the new smartphones will be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and will also mostly likely pack a 200MP image sensor. If interested in reserving your handset ahead of the event, you can hit the link below, and you'll get up to a $100 credit towards your future purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Submit your reservation for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphone and receive a credit worth up to $100. Reserve at Samsung

Source: SamMobile