Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Everything we know so far about Samsung’s next flagship foldable

Samsung was one of the first manufacturers to enter the foldable space in 2019 with the original Galaxy Fold. It wasn’t the most flamboyant entry with plenty of catastrophic display failures, but it’s safe to say that the Galaxy Fold lineup has progressed remarkably well. With hardly any competitors in sight and few flimsy foldable on the market at that time, Samsung single-handedly took the task of creating an entirely new class of flagship with its Galaxy Fold series and has now created what we described as a “special type of smartphone” in our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review. This only means one thing — Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a tough act to follow. We’re still a few good months away from the official unveiling of the Z Fold 4, but let’s visit the rumor mill and also collect all the leaks to put together everything we know so far about Samsung’s next flagship foldable.

Before we begin, it’s worth mentioning that there’s no official word about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung just yet. We’re using rumors and leaks to put together a puzzle right now to see how this phone is shaping up. None of what you’re about to read is official unless mentioned otherwise, so take everything with a pinch of salt. We’ll update this page over time to eventually make a Galaxy Z Fold 4 hub with all the relevant and accurate information post the launch.

Navigate this article:

We don’t have an exact release date for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 yet, but we can make some educated guesses to predict its possible launch date. If history is something to go by, then you can expect Samsung to launch its next flagship foldable either towards the end of August or early September. We say that because the last two generations of the Galaxy Z Fold arrived around the same time. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was launched in September while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 arrived in August a year later. Expect the phone to go on pre-orders shortly after the announcement, and open sales to begin about 2-3 weeks from the launch event, although this will vary by region.

In case you’re wondering, yes, this is around the same time when Apple is also expected to launch the next iPhone. We’re looking at a possible mid-September launch for the iPhone 14 series, so we’ll once again have an assortment of flagships to choose from during the Holiday season.

As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch at the same starting price as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 when it hits the shelves later this year. If there’s any truth to it then we’re looking at a starting price of $1,799 in the US, with the higher storage variant going for $1,899. This will, once again, make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 one of the most expensive foldable on the market, if not the most. We hope Samsung leaves no stones unturned for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s still a big number on the price tag, but it would make it more palatable if the company manages to check all the boxes on our wishlist. Those looking to spend less on a foldable will have to stick with either the Galaxy Z Flip or try getting their hands on other great foldables.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 or just Galaxy Fold 4?

There’s probably not a lot to discuss here but it may be worth pointing out that Samsung might drop the letter ‘Z’ from its branding. It already has in some European nations, in case you don’t know. Samsung has not shared any official statement on the reason for this removal, but it’s being speculated that it’s due to the troubled geopolitical scenario in parts of Europe. Speculations aside, we hope Samsung drops the letter “Z” from the branding across the globe. Why? Because it would make it a lot easier and simpler to follow. The “Samsung Galaxy Fold 4” is also a mouthful but at least it doesn’t have the forcefully introduced letter. In fact, just call it the “Galaxy Fold 2022” or simply the “Samsung Fold 2022”. We’d take anything that would make it easier for people to identify these phones. XDA’s Senior Editor and a fellow foldable aficionado, Ben, explains it very well in one of his tweets:

Should just remove the Z and just let it be Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Flip. Adding Z after GalaXY just makes for weird repetitive syllables. Also phone names too damn long, man. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is 8 syllables. https://t.co/x4x8yoNp79 — ben (@bencsin) July 6, 2020

Specifications: A new chipset?

This is a section that we’ll update in the future with a fully fleshed-out specifications table. There’s not much to add to the table right now because Samsung has still managed to keep a lot of information about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 under the wraps. But rumor has it that it’ll be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (SM8475) SoC that’s fabricated on TSMC’s 4nm process. This chipset is more efficient than both Samsung’s Exynos 2200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which are made using Samsung Foundry’s 4nm process. Much like the predecessor, the new chipset is expected to be paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The chances of the microSD card making a return is also very unlikely, so you’ll have to make a conscious decision when it comes to picking the storage configuration.

There’s no information about the battery inside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 too, but we’re hoping to see a battery that’s larger than the one found in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. So anything larger than 4,400 mAh with support for fast charging would be a nice addition. We also expect both wireless and reverse wireless charging features to be a part of the specs sheet too. Some other expected features of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 includes 5G support, stereo speakers, S Pen Fold Edition/S Pen Pro support, and more.

Design: A slightly shorter and thinner foldable this time

Word on the street is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will look very similar to its predecessor. We’ve got some leaked renders from a reliable source to prove that the upcoming phone in the series will look very similar in design, but just a bit boxier. Here, take a look at the render yourself:

Looking at the renders above, it’s safe to say that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might look a lot like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, except for some minor tweaks. Samsung appears to have dropped the pill-shaped camera island to make it look more in-line with the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera array. It’s never a good idea to judge the design of a phone by looking at the renders, so we’ll reserve our judgments for when we’re able to get our hands on a unit for review.

Another thing that’s worth pointing out in the design department is that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to have slightly tweaked aspect ratios for both the external and the internal displays. It’s still going to remain largely tall, but it might make a difference while using it, hopefully in a positive way.

Exclusive

Internal screen ratio:

Fold4：6：5，Fold3：5：4

External screen ratio:

Fold4：23：9，Fold3：24.5：9 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 9, 2022

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will measure 155 x 130 x 7.1mm when unfolded. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 measured 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm unfolded. So you can expect the new phone to be slightly shorter, wider, and thinner in comparison to its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly be available in Beige, Black, and Gray color options, but expect to see some new and interesting color options at launch. We think Samsung did a really good job with the Galaxy S22 series colors, so we won’t mind getting a similar color palette for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 too.

Samsung isn’t expected to add an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, so it might just be embedded on the power button like last time. That’s not necessarily a deal-breaker, though. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner is convenient to use when placed right and is often faster and more reliable than the in-display scanners too. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 was also an improvement over the Galaxy Z Fold 2 when it comes to durability. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 was Samsung’s first foldable with an IPX8 rating, a welcome improvement over its predecessor. It would be good to see the Galaxy Z Fold 4 picking up the protection certification for dust resistance too.

We can also see a USB Type-C port in the renders along with speaker grills and a bunch of microphones, but no headphone jack. What’s more surprising is that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn’t seem to have the dedicated slot to store the S Pen too. Being able to use the S Pen with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an awesome experience, but not being able to secure it in place isn’t fun. Sure, you can always buy cases to tuck the S Pen in, but it seems like an afterthought for a device that costs as much as it does. Well, that’s all we have for now as far as the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s design is concerned.

Display: New aspect ratios!

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also likely to have two displays — the exterior cover display and the relatively bigger inner display which reveals itself as you unfold the device. The new foldable, as we mentioned earlier is expected to have slightly tweaked aspect ratios for the displays. It may not seem like a significant difference but we think it’s enough to make the device look boxier than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Here, take a look:

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 had an internal display aspect ratio of 5:4, while its external display came in at 24.5:9. If the leaked info is something to go by, then the upcoming model will tweak that value slightly, with an internal screen ratio of 6:5, and an external screen ratio of 23:9. As for the actual display sizes, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to carry the same displays that were used for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As it stands, we can expect the Z Fold 4 to have an HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel on the outside with a resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels and support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The inner display is expected to be a QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a resolution of 2208 x 1786 pixels and up to a 120Hz refresh rate support too.

Cameras: A huge improvement?

The cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 weren’t as good as they could’ve been. As mentioned in our review as well, this is one area in which we were left disappointed. Naturally, a more potent camera system is on top of our wishlist for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. If the leaked info is something to go by, then it looks like Samsung is finally ready to give the Galaxy Z Fold lineup the camera upgrade it deserves. The upcoming phone is said to feature the same 10MP 3x telephoto zoom camera as the Galaxy S22 series. This would be a major improvement in the camera department for the Z Fold lineup. In case you are wondering, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 currently sports a 12MP 2x telephoto camera.

There are no other leaks shedding light on the remaining camera sensors, but we don’t see why Samsung won’t feature the same 50MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide cameras as the Galaxy S22 series. That would make up for a much better camera system overall, one that won’t leave us wanting more like last year. There’s obviously no way to confirm that just yet, but this seems like the plausible spec bump. The dedicated selfie shooter is once again expected to be under the main display inside, and it remains to be seen if we’ll get a spec bump on that too.

Software: One UI

Samsung’s software game is pretty strong right now. The Korean giant now aims to release as many as four major OS upgrades for many of its smartphones including the mid-rangers like the Galaxy A53 5G. We expect the same level of support for the upcoming Galaxy Fold 4 too. We expect it to be powered by One UI based on Android 12 out of the box, just like the Galaxy S22 series. We’ll have more to talk about the software closer to or after the actual launch as Samsung may add some additional enhancements for the foldable form factor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Wishlist: What we’d like to see

Samsung clearly has a solid lead over some other manufacturers when it comes to foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not be perfect, but it’s safe to say that it’s a premium alternative for those who would otherwise spend a lot of money on a normal “slab” phone. As enthusiasts and early adopters of the foldable space, and having used all the older Galaxy Z Fold devices in the past, we have our expectations set for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 too. We’ve already mentioned some of our expectations in the relevant sections above, but here’s a quick round-up of our modest wishlist for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4:

Better cameras, please!

The cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as we mentioned earlier, are more akin to what you’d get on an average phone, not a flagship device that costs as much as it does. Without getting into details, it’s easy to conclude saying that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 isn’t the phone for you if you like clicking a lot of photos. We’d like that to be fixed with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4. It would be ideal if Samsung uses the same camera setup as the Galaxy S22 series for this one. Long story short, we don’t want photography to take a back seat in the case of Samsung’s foldable. As we’ve mentioned in our Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Vivo X Fold comparison, Vivo has done an excellent job with the camera system while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just about on par with the two-year-old standard (non-Ultra) version of the Galaxy S20.

A more usable cover display

While the aspect ratio of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s cover display makes it narrow and comfortable for one-handed usage for many users, there’s no denying that it’s almost too small to be used for most practical scenarios. You’ll find yourself unfolding the device to visit the main display more often, thereby making it a little less intuitive to use. Other foldable devices on the market including the Oppo Find N, the Vivo X Fold, and even the newly launched Huawei Mate Xs 2 have a much better and usable outer screen that’ll let you get through most of the stuff without having to open the main display. Even a simple task like typing on the on-screen keyboard is more difficult on the narrow cover display of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 when compared to other phones. While it looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a boxier design, we wonder how much of a difference it would make in the real world for day-to-day usage.

S Pen support for cover display

The Galaxy Z Fold lineup with S Pen support feels like a natural evolution of the Galaxy Note and we love the fact that Samsung added support for S Pen on the main display. That being said, it’s also disappointing that you can’t use S Pen on the cover display of the Z Fold 3. It’s a bummer because you have to open the main display to jot down a note. Once again, the idea is to make it easier to use the phone and get through a lot of the work without having to open the main display.

IP rating for dust resistance

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first foldable in the series to get an IP rating. It comes with an IPX8 rating for water resistance which means it’ll handle a sudden downpour just fine. Water resistance was one of the most requested improvements over the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Now it would be great if we can get an official IP rating for dust resistance too. It’s probably not as easy as it sounds due to the hinge and associated moving parts, but it would make it that much better than the competition. That being said, it’s worth mentioning that other foldable devices on the market including the Oppo Find N and Vivo X Fold don’t have an IP rating, so Samsung is already a step above the competition here.

A better hinge

Take a quick look at this image in which we have an Oppo Find N and a Galaxy Z Fold 3, both with the hinge closed:

Notice how Oppo Find N (top) folds completely flat, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (bottom) leaves a slight gap in between? This is due to the difference in the hinge mechanism used in these phones. The Oppo Find N’s hinge has a small cavity into which the screen tucks in. This hinge is also the reason why the Find N’s main display inside doesn’t show much of a crease. We hope Samsung has taken notes and has worked on improving the hinge for its upcoming foldable.

Well, that brings us to the conclusion of this rumor round-up/Galaxy Z Fold 4 expectation write-up. We’re still months away from the official unveiling of this particular device but it’s already shaping up to be a solid successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. All the leaks and rumors have been promising so far and we hope many of them turn out to be true, so we can finally take them off our wishlist. We’ll constantly update this page with more info in the future leading up to the final release, so be sure to check back for updated specs, features, and more.