Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now official, and it comes bearing some notable improvements over its predecessor to offer a more refined foldable experience. Not only does it have updated internals to go toe-to-toe with the best phones, but it also has a slightly updated design that allows it to fold without any gaps in the middle. Despite all the changes, the new foldable looks a lot like its predecessor, and you're not likely to notice a huge difference between the two. It also comes in mostly the same colors except for new shades of blue.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 colors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, just like its predecessor, comes in three different colors. Let's take a look at each color below:

Phantom Black

Phantom Black has been a staple for Samsung. It's that one color that we've seen across many previous Galaxy phones, and that hasn't changed for the Galaxy Fold 5. It's a matte black finish that looks just as elegant as it did when we saw it for the first time a few years back. I would personally pick the Phantom Black over other options if I was buying the Galaxy Z Fold 5 this year.

Cream

This off-white shade is identical to the one we saw for the Galaxy S23 series earlier this year. It has a warm hue to it, making it look almost beige in certain lighting conditions, but I'd still say it looks more white in most lighting conditions. The Cream variant would be perfect for those who prefer lighter shades and want to show off the back of their phone.

Icy Blue

The Icy Blue looks very similar to the Sky Blue variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra that came out earlier this year. These pastel shades have become a lot popular over the last few years, so I'm pleasantly surprised to see the Galaxy Z Fold 5 showing up in a light blue color. I recommend picking this color if you want to make your Galaxy Z Fold 5 stand out with a color that looks vividly different from what we got last year for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Here's how all the Galaxy Z Fold 5 variants look next to each other:

Samsung.com exclusive colors

In addition to the three colors mentioned above, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will also be available in two Samsung-exclusive colors: Blue and Gray. These finishes are exclusive to those who buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5 online from Samsung.com. I'll update this space with more pictures of these exclusive colors as soon as we get our hands on them, so stay tuned.

Which one should you buy?

Samsung hasn't churned out a lot of new finishes this year, meaning you'll have to pick either the new Icy Blue or the regular Blue color to stand out. Phantom Black and Cream are also good-looking colors that we've seen in the past, and they're great for people who prefer familiar shades. It would've been nice to have some newer shades or a Bespoke edition Galaxy Z Fold 5 to make this year's foldable more unique, but it looks like we'll have to wait for the next year's variant to see changes and perhaps some new colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a further refinement to the Z Fold lineup. The smartphone looks similar to past Z Fold iterations, featuring a 7.6-inch main screen and a tall cover screen. On the inside, it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 4,400mAh battery.

During preorders, you can score up to $1,000 with trade-ins at Samsung.com. $1800 at Samsung

Regardless of the option you pick, be sure to buy a case to protect your phone from accidental drops and scuffs. Our collection of the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases has some good transparent options as well that'll help you keep your new phone in pristine condition while showing off its colors. Once you've picked your favorite color, be sure to check out our Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals page to see if you can get a discount on your purchase.