A couple of months back, we got unofficial renders for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but now it looks like we're getting an official press render that has leaked, potentially giving us our first real look at the phone ahead of its July launch. Of course, without confirmation, it's hard to say if this image that we're seeing today is the real deal, but luckily we won't have to wait long to find out, as the Galaxy Unpacked launch event is set to take place in Seoul next month.

The image of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes from MySmartPrice, which has been known in the past to share leaks of some of the best Android smartphones to be released this year. Usually, the leaks are done in partnership with OnLeaks, who has a relatively flawless track record, but this latest leak comes from an anonymous source. While it looks absolutely phenomenal, it's probably better to be a bit more skeptical with this information for now.

That said, we get to see a foldable design from Samsung where the phone closes flat. If this render is to be believed, Samsung is finally making a major design change to its foldable by delivering a hinge with a more modern design. For the past year or two, other companies have moved to a "waterdrop" hinge design to achieve a perfectly flat design. The other benefit of this design is that it decreases the crease in the screen and makes the display look and feel better.

Although Samsung was one of the first to market with a foldable smartphone, it hasn't done such a great job when it comes to pushing the envelope, with many believing the company is dragging its feet when it comes to innovations because of the lack of competition. As far as other things we can see from the render, the design looks pretty similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but there is a small difference when it comes to the placement of the LED found near the rear cameras, which has been shifted from the bottom to the side with the upcoming model.

The device is expected to arrive with the latest from Qualcomm and will have minor changes when it comes to its dimensions, which was leaked by Ice Universe on Twitter some months ago. But perhaps the most interesting enhancements consumers are eager to see will be with the device's cameras.

While some leaked specifications are out there, we'll reserve judgment until they come from a more reliable source. But, as of now, the phone is looking pretty good, but will it be enough to compete against the Google Pixel Fold and the rumored foldable from OnePlus set to arrive in the next few months? We can't wait to find out.