Key Takeaways Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 5 brings upgraded features like a faster processor, brighter display, and an improved Flex Hinge.

The Z Fold 5 maintains its narrow form factor, with a 6.2-inch cover screen that provides a comfortable size for users.

It also introduces new software features that bring additional multitasking capabilities that will work well with the new S Pen Fold Edition.

Samsung's best and biggest foldable got a refresh today, with the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 bringing an upgraded processor, brighter display, and an improved Flex Hinge. The large foldable was showcased at Samsung Unpacked, a biannual launch event that reveals Samsung's latest and greatest products, alongside the more compact Galaxy Z Flip 5. After five generations, Samsung has gotten the hang of making a large foldable smartphone, but it's still advancing the form factor with this upgrade. It's certain to replace the former Galaxy Z Fold 4 on our list of the best folding phones in 2023.

While some manufacturers and foldable fans are trending towards a wider form factor on the cover screen, like the Google Pixel Fold and the Oppo Find N2, Samsung has chosen to stick with its narrow form factor. The cover screen is a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel that has an adaptive refresh rate display, but this one can only variate between 48Hz and 120Hz. Since this cover screen has an uncommon 23.1:9 aspect ratio, you'll find that this 6.2-inch cover screen doesn't have the width of a traditional phone. However, it's the same size as the prior Z Fold 4, so people who enjoyed that size will feel comfortable with the new Z Fold 5.

Though the 7.6-inch main screen on the Z Fold 5 is largely unchanged from the previous generation, you will find a brighter display on this model. It's rated for a peak brightness of up to 1,750 nits, which is more than 30% greater than the peak brightness rating on the Z Fold 4. That means while the resolution is still 2176x1812, colors will look brighter, and the Z Fold 5 should be easier to see in direct sunlight. Unlike the cover screen, the variable refresh rate AMOLED panel on the Z Fold 5 can variate all the way from 1Hz to 120Hz.

Samsung's new Flex Hinge folds nearly flat for the first time

Ever since Samsung showed off its groundbreaking hinge technologies at CES 2023, it was rumored that they would make their way to the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 series. Now it's here, and Samsung is calling the waterdrop hinge design it showcased a "Flex Hinge." While previous generations of the Fold lineup didn't fold completely flat, leaving some space between the two halves of the phone, the Flex Hinge solves this problem. There's no visible gap between the two halves of the Z Fold 5, and that means the phone is slimmer and has more protection against dust and debris entering the device.

That's shown in the dimensions of the phone, which measure up at 6.1x2.64x.53 inches folded and 6.1x5.11x.24 inches unfolded. This means that the Z Fold 5 is significantly thinner than the prior Z Fold 4, which featured a thickness of .62 inches. Though the smartphone is still only IPX8 water-resistance, it's plausible that the new Flex Hinge will prevent more dust and debris from getting in between the two halves of the phone better than before, now that the gap is virtually zero. Keeping both the cover screen and the rear of the phone better protected from scratches and damage, there's Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Z Fold 5 adds an upgraded processor and new multitasking features

Samsung is bringing an upgraded processor to the Z Fold 5, which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. We've seen the power of Qualcomm's latest platform on other devices, and the chip is manufactured using the 4nm process. This version of the chip was initially made specifically for Galaxy S23 devices and incorporates a few tweaks made by Samsung. The Z Fold 4 was no slouch when performance was considered, but the upgrade to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will likely make the Z Fold 5 perform even better in productivity and gaming use cases.

Z Fold devices are great for getting work done and multitasking, which is why Samsung is adding new software features to make that process easier. Aside from existing features like multi-window support, pop-up view, and app continuity, you'll also notice that the Taskbar on the Z Fold 5 is improved. It can now store up to four recently used apps that can be quickly re-opened. Plus, there's now support for two-handed drag and drop, allowing users to move media between apps easily. Finally, Samsung is debuting a hidden pop-up view, which lets Z Fold 5 owners watch videos in full screen while messaging friends in a floating window.

For people who like to jot down notes with their foldable devices, the Z Fold 5 is getting a new S Pen Fold Edition, though this will be sold separately. Samsung says that this version of the S Pen will be slimmer and more compact, which is important because the S Pen Fold Edition can't be stored inside the Z Fold 5. However, you can get the Slim S Pen Case as an add-on to your Z Fold 5 that will store the S Pen Fold Edition inside.

Starting today, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,800, and there will be general availability beginning August 11. Pre-orders will be available on Samsung's website, but availability will be expanded to third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, along with the major cellular carriers next month. To save on the Z Fold 5, Samsung is offering up to $1,000 off the smartphone with an eligible trade-in. Plus, you can get a free storage upgrade to 512GB for a limited time when you pre-order the Z Fold 5.