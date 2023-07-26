The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is finally official, and we understand that you might have a few questions about the device if you're on the fence about buying or upgrading to it. So, if your concern is if the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with an S Pen, then we have to say that answer to that question is that no, it does not. Though the foldable continues the tradition from the Z Fold 4 of supporting the S Pen, which helps in making it one of the best phones on the market, you'll have to buy one separately. You can buy either the S Pen Pro, S Pen Fold Edition, or the Slim S Pen Case.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 does not come with an S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 does not come with an S Pen because it's something you'll have to buy separately. It's also because Samsung never sold the S Pen with previous versions of the phone. Often carriers might bundle in the pen with the phone as part of pre-orders, so it's best to keep an eye out for any offers. Otherwise, you'll have to buy one on your own. We've explained the options for you below. Keep in mind each of these pens are different.

Slim S Pen Case with S Pen

The Slim S Pen case is one of the newer exclusive cases specially designed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This case has a slot for the new Slim S Pen at the back to help keep the pen secure when you're not using it. In concept, it is basically similar to the old Galaxy Z Fold Standing Cover. You can release it by pressing the notch in the case. This case and the S Pen come in three colors to match the look of the phone. It is either in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, or Cream. You can use this Slim S Pen pretty easily when you're on the go, as you'll always know it is ready for you in the case. You don't need to charge it or worry about batteries, and the pen has no Bluetooth connectivity.

S Pen Fold Edition

The S Pen Fold Edition is the older S Pen designed for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and older phones and still works with the new Galaxy Z Fold 5. This is a stand-alone pen that's a bit bigger than the Slim S Pen in size. Some might prefer the size of the pen for its comfort. It still doesn't have Bluetooth Connectivity, but you can slot this pen into the included holster and put that holster at the back of any of the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases. This makes it ideal for those who might not want to buy Samsung's Slim S Pen Case.

S Pen Pro

Finally, your last option is the S Pen Pro. This pen is the more premium out of all available styli for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The pen has a switch on the top that lets you use it with both the Z Fold phones and Samsung tablets and laptops. It has Bluetooth connectivity and recharges via USB-C. This pen is for creative types and anyone who might have multiple Samsung devices.

Again, that's pretty much it. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 does not come with an S Pen, but you can buy one on your own. There are three different S Pens you can choose from, with each pen serving different needs.

For more information about these devices, check out our hands-on experience. We went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, too.