Foldable devices have become more popular over the last couple of years. This is because companies work to deliver better, more durable, and versatile options that will make you ditch your conventional slab for a flashier and more flexible device. So far, we’ve seen Honor, Motorola, and Google launch some attractive foldable phones in 2023. Still, Samsung has taken the spotlight to reveal two new foldable devices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Yes, most people may think that the wow factor of foldable devices may be the only thing that makes them stand out. But the latest iterations show that these phones are quite convenient, depending on your preferences. Which leads us to the question, what’s the best foldable for you? The answer is quite simple, and it depends on whether you’re looking to get a new eye-catching device or if you want a powerful productivity tool. So let’s dive in and see if you should get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications

At a simple glance, we can see that Samsung’s new foldables are different on the outside, but what exactly do we get under the hood?



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Brand Samsung Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) Display 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen, 6.2-inch AMOLED cover screen, both with 120Hz adaptative refresh rate 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED internal display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3.4-inch 720x748p external display RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,400mAh dual battery 3,700mAh Operating System One UI 5.1.1 (Android 13) Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Front camera 10MP cover camera, 4MP under-display main screen camera 10MP selfie camera Rear cameras 12MP ultrawide, 50MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto 12MP f/1.8 main camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide outside camera Connectivity SIM and eSIM 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Price Starting at $1,800 $1,000

Design and display: Small and easy to carry or a larger canvas for anything you want

Looks are not everything, but it’s one of the first things that come to mind when choosing any new product. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with the same clamshell design as its predecessor, but this time we get a larger cover display and many cool color options. The best part is that, as we already mentioned, this is the go-to option for anyone looking for a smaller foldable device you can easily take anywhere you go, and it weighs just 187 grams or 6.6oz.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the most conventional-looking smartphone when you have it unfolded, as it stands at 2.83-in wide and 6.5-inch tall, while changes will be more noticeable in thickness, as it goes from 0.27 to 0.59-inch when folded in half. It is also the model with the most color variants, as you can choose from eight options. Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender models will be available everywhere, while the Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow models will only be available at Samsung.com.

Moving on to the display, we see that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 packs a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2K Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rates with a 22:9 aspect ratio when your device is open. However, the best upgrade comes on the cover screen, which now includes a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz Display with 720x748 resolution. During our hands-on with the Z Flip 5, it was clear how helpful it will be to see notifications, answer messages, and check out other important information, such as the time, date, and power levels. You even get a quick-launch camera button. This cover display upgrade comes on the heels of what Motorola did on the new Razr+.

The larger and more expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may look just like its predecessor, but it is slightly smaller at 6.1x2.64x.53 inches while folded, extending to 5.11 inches long, dropping to 0.24 inches in width, and lighter than before, weighing in at 253 grams or 8.92oz. These changes were felt when we got our hands on the Z Fold 5. You also get five color options to fit your needs or your wardrobe best. Samsung.com will keep the Gray and Blue variants exclusive, while the other three variants in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream will be up for grabs anywhere else.

In the display department, we have a large 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rates on the cover display. In contrast, the cover screen features a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rates. However, when necessary, the cover will go between 48 and 120Hz to deliver a better viewing experience with fluid navigation and animations. Both devices also feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Armor Aluminum, and an IPX8 rating, making them more durable than their predecessors.

Internal hardware and cameras

Samsung’s newest foldable devices arrive with some of the best and latest specs you can find in an Android phone, which means that you will find a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset in both devices, and you will also get 256GB and 512GB storage options to choose from. However, similarities stop there, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are two different beasts.

The differences start becoming more noticeable when you see that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 includes an extra storage tier that will get you 1TB, even though you will only be able to get this option in online stores. This model also comes with 12GB RAM in every one of its configurations. You also get a larger 4,400mAh dual battery with support for Super Fast Charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. And yes, you can also share your battery with other devices via Wireless PowerShare.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 also packs a more powerful and versatile camera, which features a 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto on the rear panel, a 10MP cover camera, and a 4MP under-display main screen camera. As always, Samsung will get you one of the best cameras you can get on the market, even though this comes with a pretty hefty price.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a smaller foldable phone, meaning that you will have to compromise on the number of cameras you get and some specs, but then again, it also means you get a more budget-friendly price tag on this device. This device comes with 8GB RAM, a smaller 3,700mAh battery that also supports Super Fast Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and you can also use this phone to charge other devices or your accessories if needed with Wireless Power Share.

The camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not be as potent as the one you find on the Z Fold 5, but it will get the job done. It includes a dual camera setup with a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide outside camera, which is very versatile and convenient in most situations. Inside, you get a single 10MP selfie camera, but remember that you can also use the main camera of your device to take awesome selfies thanks to the new and improved external cover display.

Software

Samsung’s new foldable devices will arrive with Android 13 out of the box. However, the implementation will be different depending on the model you choose. If you want a more conventional experience, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may be the best option for you, as it looks and works like a traditional smartphone when extended. Yeah, we now get more ways and widgets to interact with the external display, and hopefully, it will be a practical experience that will support many full apps in the future.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be a better option for anyone interested in having a larger canvas to watch their favorite content, but we can say that it’s more oriented to productivity. Software has gotten so great in previous iterations of this foldable phone that it can easily replace any Android tablet, and you can even use it to replace your laptop if you don’t have to deal with tasks that are too demanding. And remember that this device still supports stylus input, so it also comes with the added features you get with Samsung’s S Pen. Either way, you can be sure that you will get fast and snappy navigation and a great experience no matter which model you choose.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5: Which one should you get?

Ultimately, the choice will come down to what you want and what you need your phone to do. If you’re interested in a flashy-looking device that will catch the attention of anyone around you, the best option is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. This device will give you all the great features you’d expect to get in a flagship device with a rather accessible price tag.

However, if you’re more interested in getting your hands on a new tool that will help you become more productive, efficient, or creative, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best option. It may be a bit more expensive than most flagship phones out there, but it will be more than worth the money. In the end, there’s no way of going wrong with any of these devices, especially if you remember that Samsung always allows you to trade in some of your current phones to make the new models more affordable. You can also check out our selection of the best phones of 2023 in case you don’t feel like Samsung’s new foldables will get you what you need, or check out our selection of the best foldable devices to see if there's anything that catches your fancy.

