During preorders, you can score up to $1,000 with trade-ins at Samsung.com. You can save $50 off the retail price buy when preordering with Samsung through XDA.

Finding the best smartphone can be a tiresome process, especially because there are so many options out there. Fortunately, you can narrow down your search if you have certain needs or expectations in mind. So, for example, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro are great options if you want a large display. Both flagships are the largest offered by their respective manufacturers, and we're here to find out which one is better.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and iPhone 14 Pro Max are available to order for $1,800 and $1,099, respectively. You can buy them directly from their manufacturers' respective stores and most major U.S. retailers, such as Amazon, although the Samsung foldable won't start shipping until Aug. 11.

Each of the two devices offers different colorway options in addition to higher-end variants with more storage that could cost you more. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is available in Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 goes for Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream, with Gray and Blue as Samsung.com exclusives.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Brand Samsung Apple SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) A16 Bionic Display 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen, 6.2-inch AMOLED cover screen, both with 120Hz adaptative refresh rate 6.7-inch OLED, 120 Hz, Dolby Vision HDR RAM 12GB 6GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 4,400mAh dual battery 4,323mAh Ports USB-C Lightning Operating System One UI 5.1.1 (Android 13) iOS 16 Front camera 10MP cover camera, 4MP under-display main screen camera 12MP, TrueDepth, AF Rear cameras 12MP ultrawide, 50MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Telephoto Dimensions 6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53 inches folded, 6.1 x 5.11 x .24 inches unfolded 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9mm (6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31in) Colors Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, (Samsung exclusive: Gray, Blue) Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Weight 8.92 ounces (252.88 grams) 240g (8.47oz) Charging Up to 50% in 30 minutes (25W wired), Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare MagSafe (15W), Qi (7.5W), up to 50% in 30 minutes (20W wired) IP Rating IPX8 IP68 Price Starting at $1,800 $1,099 Micro SD card support No No Stylus type S Pen Fold Edition (sold separately) —

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Design and display

While these are both phones with large screens, they have very different designs. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, as its name suggests, offers a foldable display that can adapt to your use case. On the front, you have a 6.2-inch cover display that resembles a traditional phone. Open it up, and you'll get a 7.6-inch that you can use almost like a tablet. The back side looks pretty clean, with a triple-camera array. It's a gorgeous design, and you'll definitely want to buy a case for it to protect its delicate build from cracks. While it features the improved Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an aluminum frame, it still could crack if you drop it by accident.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has the classic matte glass look on the back side, featuring a Pro camera system and a centered Apple logo. Obviously, its display doesn't fold. However, the company did retire the notch in favor of the Dynamic Island cutout, which blends hardware and software elements together. When it comes to the frame separating the glass back and the actual screen, you get polished, straight stainless steel that results in a premium, boxed design.

In the display department, both devices offer up to 120Hz refresh rates, resulting in smoother animations and transitions. Both smartphones also have sharp screens that should cater to your casual watching needs without issues. The notable differences come down to the fold and smart stylus support. It's also worth mentioning that Samsung has upgraded the hinge with this release, allowing you to unfold the device almost completely flat, which might make the difference between you finally going for a foldable phone or not.

Similarly, the Samsung foldable offers S Pen support, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max does not support the Apple Pencil. So if you plan to doodle or take handwritten notes frequently, you may want to consider this. Of course, you could always use a dumb stylus with the iPhone, but it will merely imitate your finger's touch.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Performance and battery

Let's now examine how these two devices perform. For starters, both phones offer up to 1TB of built-in storage and no support for microSD cards. So you will have to estimate your storage needs before you make the purchase. Similarly, both devices only offer a single port for charging and data transfer, with Samsung going for USB Type-C and Apple settling for its proprietary Lightning connector.

Looking at benchmark results for their respective SoCs, the Apple A16 Bionic obliterates the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in pretty much all relevant tests, except for GPU ones. So you get superior energy efficiency and performance on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely perform better when gaming. However, in real-world usage, both devices pack flagship chipsets and can tackle most tasks without issue.

I'd focus more here on the operating systems and each company's ecosystem. If you use other Apple products, then it makes more sense to buy an iPhone since it'll allow you to easily share files and data between the different machines. Similarly, if you use a Samsung tablet or a Windows PC, then the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may be a wiser pick.

Speaking of power efficiency, both devices pack decently-sized batteries, with Samsung offering 4,400mAh and Apple going for 4,323mAh. It's too early to tell which device lasts longer on a single charge, but iPhones tend to be more energy efficient than Android phones. That's not to mention that the iPhone has only one display.

What really matters is how the phones charge. Both phones support fast wired charging, allowing you to fill 50% of the battery within 30 minutes or so when using a compatible charger. Similarly, both offer wireless charging options, with Apple going for Qi and MagSafe and Samsung sticking to Qi. What I consider to be an even more significant difference, however, is the lack of Wireless PowerShare on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Through the Galaxy Z Fold 5, you can wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible device. This is helpful for those who need to quickly charge their earbuds or smartwatch on the go. The feature remains missing on all iPhones released to date.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Cameras

The rear camera round is hardly another win for Samsung, as you get superior 30x Space Zoom and more photography modes, including Hyperlapse, Super Slow-Mo, one specifically for photographing food, and much more. In general, Samsung has surpassed Apple when it comes to shooting faraway subjects, not to mention that low-light shots could look better on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

On the iPhone, you do get some advanced video modes, such as Cinematic and Action modes, but the number of modes is lacking overall. Additionally, you get very limited optical zooming capabilities, with only up 15x digital zoom. Notably, though, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely produce stabler output if you're in a shaky situation, as Samsung phones tend to struggle when the camera or subject aren't fixed.

Nonetheless, thanks to the triple-camera systems, both phones produce high-quality output, with Apple dominating the video department. After all, you get a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide sensor, and 10MP telephoto sensor on the Galaxy phone, while the iPhone goes for 48MP, 12MP, and 12MP, respectively.

When it comes to the front-facing side, you get a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the iPhone. This advanced system can build a 3D map of your face, which unlocks Portrait mode lighting effects and Face ID authentication. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 provides you with a 10MP cover camera and 4MP under-display camera. So in the selfie department, the iPhone wins.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Which one is right for you?

These two phones are very different, and in this case, we can't really compare Samsungs to Apples. If you're seeking a foldable phone, then undoubtedly, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the one to grab. We've also crowned it as the overall winner since it includes more advanced tech, such as a foldable display, reverse wireless charging, and proper stylus support.

Otherwise, if you're on a budget or want a more durable phone that will retain its value for longer, then the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the one to grab. It's certainly not as innovative as the Samsung device, but it gets the job done excellently and without any issues. Of course, as previously mentioned, you also have to consider the ecosystems. If you're already heavily invested in Apple's then buying the iPhone will certainly make your life easier.