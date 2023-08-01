Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best foldable A powerful, unique take on the smartphone experience The all-new Z Fold 5 is refining the Fold lineup in a major way, featuring massive displays, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 4,400mAh battery. If you want a foldable phone that's also a powerful, premium smartphone in its own right, the Z Fold 5 is a great pick.

Samsung makes some of the very best phones out there, but it can quickly become confusing to decide which phone is right for you. Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra is an exceptional device, but the new Z Fold 5 is another compelling option. Both phones have premium specs, premium features, and premium price tags, and while the foldable aspect of the Z Fold makes it unique, you'll need to know more to make an informed decision. Luckily, we've got the ultimate comparison for you, so read on to learn what you need to know about choosing between these two phones.

Price, availability, and specs

The Z Fold 5 was just announced at the latest Samsung Unpacked, but you can preorder yours today. The starting 256GB Fold 5 goes for $1,800 and then scales up depending on how much storage you want, but right now, you can get 512GB for $1,800 and 1TB for $2,100. The Z Fold 5 all come with 12GB of RAM regardless of the storage variant, and you can choose between Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, and Blue colorways, though Gray and Blue are exclusive to Samsung's website.

As for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can find them at your retailer of choice, and it starts at $1,199. You'll get between 8GB and 16GB of RAM, and you can pick from 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage. As you'd expect, the more storage you want, the higher the price will be. With the S23 Ultra, you also get a variety of different colors to choose from, with some colorways exclusive to orders from the Samsung site, that include Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black, Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red.

Neither of these phones is cheap. If you're on a budget, you'll likely be better served by a less expensive phone, like the standard Galaxy S23.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Brand Samsung Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen, 6.2-inch AMOLED cover screen, both with 120Hz adaptative refresh rate 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz), 240Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode RAM 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.0 Battery 4,400mAh dual battery 5,000mAh Operating System One UI 5.1.1 (Android 13) Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Connectivity SIM and eSIM 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53 inches folded, 6.1 x 5.11 x .24 inches unfolded 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches (163.3 x 77.9 x 8.89mm) Colors Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, (Samsung exclusive: Gray, Blue) Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black, Samsung exclusive colors (Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red) Weight 8.92 ounces (252.88 grams) 8.25 ounces (233.8g) Charging Up to 50% in 30 minutes (25W wired), Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare 45W IP Rating IPX8 IP68 Price Starting at $1,800 Starts at $1,199 Stylus type S Pen Fold Edition (sold separately) S Pen (included)

Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Display

In terms of construction, both of these phones are big. The S23 Ultra comes in at 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches, while the Z Fold 5 is 6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53 inches folded and 6.1 x 5.11 x .24 inches unfolded. As you'd expect, the Ultra is thinner but smaller than the unfolded Z Fold, while the Fold is larger and thinner unfolded.

With the Z Fold 5, you're getting the foldable phone experience. That means a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate when unfolded and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED 2X cover screen that also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Fold 5 weighs in at 8.92 ounces, which is rather meaty, but it shouldn't weigh you down too much. When folded, it's not the thinnest device ever, but once unfolded, the Z Fold offers up a smartphone experience like no other, giving you a huge display to play around with. Outside its folding capabilities, the Z Fold 5 looks very much like other Galaxy smartphones: well-built and well-designed without becoming ostentatious. Of note is the Z Fold 5's new Flex Hinge that allows this phone to unfold completely flat, which means it's more user-friendly and thinner than previous iterations.

If you love the idea of a foldable phone or a near tablet-sized display in your pocket, the Z Fold 5 will be the way to go.

When it comes to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you're getting a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's not as large as an unfolded Z Fold 5, of course, but this display is still quite robust for a smartphone. With little space for bezels and a sleek, minimalist style, the S23 Ultra looks and feels incredibly premium, much like other Galaxy flagship phones. It is on the heavier side for a phone, coming in at 8.25 ounces, but it's not enough to pull your pants down, and even with all the premium tech inside, it's still quite thin at just 8.89mm. Without a novel feature like folding, the design of the S23 Ultra is a tad less exciting, but make no mistake, this phone offers up a gorgeous, responsive display alongside excellent build quality.

Samsung's S23 Ultra comes with a built-in S Pen, which is excellent for jotting down notes or doodling. The Z Fold 5 doesn't come with a built-in S Pen, but it's compatible with the S Pen Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro, both of which are sold separately.

The choice here comes down to whether or not you want a foldable phone. Both displays are large and have just about all the specs and features you could want, but if you love the idea of a foldable phone or a near tablet-sized display in your pocket, the Z Fold 5 will be the way to go. If you're looking for a traditional smartphone experience, the S23 Ultra is a fantastic option.

Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Hardware, performance, and battery

There's a lot to love when it comes to hardware for both phones. Both phones come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and support 12GB of RAM. Although, there is an 8GB variety of the S23 Ultra. In our S23 review, we found the Snapdragon 8's performance to be exceptional, and we thought that the S23 Ultra ran absolutely beautifully. We can't say for certain, but we'd expect the Z Fold 5 to run similarly, given it has the same SoC as the S23 Ultra (although we'll save our opinions for our future review). If that's the case, both of these phones can handle just about anything you can possibly throw at them, and they can handle it all with ease and grace. Plus, 120Hz displays mean that the scrolling experience on both devices will be smooth and responsive, while games will feel similarly fluid thanks to the high refresh rate.

In terms of battery life, the S23 Ultra has excellent longevity. In our review, we got, on average, around 36 hours of use between charges. This will vary depending on what you're doing on your phone, but suffice it to say you should be handily able to get through a day thanks to its 5,000mAh battery. You're getting a slightly smaller 4,400mAh battery with the Z Fold 5, and if the battery life of the Z Fold 4 is any indication (over 24 hours with a full charge), then you'll be able to easily get a day's worth of use.

Performance-wise, there isn't much to differentiate these two phones. Both should handle any application or game you want to run, and while the battery of the S23 Ultra is a bit bigger than the Fold, by all indications, you won't be running to a charger with either.

Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Software

Samsung's Z Fold 5 ships with One UI 5.1.1 out of the box, while the S23 Ultra currently runs One UI 5.1 and will likely get an update to 5.1.1 in the future.

With the S23 Ultra, you've got lots of multitasking opportunities thanks to the improvements One UI 5.1 brought to the split-screen and the pop-up view. In our review of the S23 Ultra, we noted that One UI offered up lots of customization alongside a more familiar feel to the interface that put it more in line with other Android devices. Other features of One UI 5.1 include improvements to the Camera and Gallery apps alongside new widgets, connectivity options, and more. In summary, the software on the S23 Ultra is more than capable.

As you might expect, One UI 5.1.1 will bring more changes. The beta brought updates that added more information to app previews, allowed switching directly from pop-up to split-screen, and added the ability to move the pop-up view to the side. Other tweaks include updates to the taskbar, Flex Mode, Quick Share, and the Camera and Gallery apps. In general, we wouldn't expect a world of difference, but the Z Fold 5's software looks to be building on the foundation laid by the S23 Ultra's One UI 5.1.

One UI 6.0 is on the horizon, though, which will bring with it bigger changes than the relatively minor changes from 5.1 to 5.1.1. It's expected that both the Z Fold 5 and the S23 Ultra will get the 6.0 update, putting their software on equal footing, but it's unclear when this will happen exactly. Of course, while the software side of things is similar, the Z Fold 5's big draw is its screen real estate, inevitably making the multitasking experience smoother.

Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Camera

With the Z Fold 5, you're getting a similar camera setup to the Z Fold 4, but that's not a bad thing. The Z Fold 5 comes with a 50MP sensor and f/1.8 aperture alongside our favorite camera feature from last year: a 10MP telephoto lens. You also get a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 10MP front camera sensor on top of a 4MP under-display sensor. We'll have to test out the Z Fold 5, but with similar specs camera-wise to the Z Fold 4, which we found to be a robust, capable camera setup, we'd wager the experience of the Fold 5 is going to be similarly capable.

When it comes to the S23 Ultra, you're getting a mammoth 200MP f/1.7 main camera, a 10MP telephoto sensor, a 10MP periscope sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. In our review, we also found that image processing on the S23 Ultra had improved over previous generations, balancing out image quality and moving away from an oversaturated look. Put simply, if you previously preferred the Pixel line for smartphone photography, the S23 Ultra makes a compelling case for a switch.

The camera of the Z Fold 5 looks like it's set to offer up more than enough power to take some good-looking photos and videos; however, the setup on the S23 Ultra is tough to beat. If having a truly exceptional camera on your smartphone is a big deal for you, you'll likely prefer the S23 Ultra.

Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which is right for you?

When we're talking about expensive flagship smartphones, there's just not a wrong answer in sight. It's hard to believe anyone would be disappointed with either of these phones if they can afford the asking price. An S23 Ultra is already quite expensive, coming in at a starting price of $1,200, while the Z Fold 5 starts out at an intense $1,800. Unless money is truly no object for you, it's hard to value the novelty of the Fold 5's design at $600 or even more if you find an S23 Ultra on sale.

This is why our overall recommendation is the S23 Ultra. It's got fantastic hardware, a gorgeous display, an excellent camera, and great battery life. Yes, it's a traditional smartphone, but it's traditional for a reason.

However, if you're in love with the idea of a foldable phone and you've got the money to spend, there's no reason not to splurge on a Z Fold 5 and show off to all your friends.

However, if you're in love with the idea of a foldable phone and you've got the money to spend, there's no reason not to splurge on a Z Fold 5 and show off to all your friends.