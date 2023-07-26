Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a further refinement to the Z Fold lineup. The smartphone looks similar to past Z Fold iterations, featuring a 7.6-inch main screen and a tall cover screen. On the inside, it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 4,400mAh battery.

Samsung has spent the last half-decade trying to perfect its foldable phones, but one thing it still hasn't gotten right is the price. The company's newest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 still retails for $1,800, which puts it in the same price bracket as a high-end laptop. That's why even though the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has newer and more refined hardware than prior versions of the lineup, older and cheaper models might actually be a better buy. You can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for around a thousand dollars right now, and prices should get slashed even further as the Z Fold 5 becomes more widely available. To help you figure out whether Samsung's latest foldable phone is really worth the high asking price, we're putting the Z Fold 5 up against the Z Fold 3 in this comparison.

Price, specs, and availability

Samsung reveals its foldable phones at a second Unpacked event in the summer, and the newest Galaxy Z Fold 5 was no different. The foldable was unveiled in South Korea on July 23, 2023, following a period where Samsung took reservations for the phone in exhange for a $50 credit. You can get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1800, but we expect to see some trade-in offers and other promotions that make the price tag a bit more manageable. It's available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, and Blue colors, but some of those colorways are exclusive to the Samsung store. A base-model Z Fold 5 ships with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, but you can get a Z Fold 5 with as much as a terabyte of storage.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched in August 2021, but you can still get it today. You'll often find the Z Fold 3 at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon for about a thousand dollars, but finding a new one can be tricky at times. More common are used, refurbished, or open-box options, which come with some associated risk. However, with savings of up to more than a thousand dollars available at times, there are reasons why you might want to go with this option. It's available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze colorways, and features 256GB or 512GB storage and 12GB RAM.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Brand Samsung Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) Snapdragon 888 Display 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen, 6.2-inch AMOLED cover screen, both with 120Hz adaptative refresh rate 7.6-inch main display, 6.2-inch Cover Display RAM 12GB 12GB RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 25GB, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery 4,400mAh dual battery 4,400mAh dual battery Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System One UI 5.1.1 (Android 13) Android 11 Rear cameras 12MP ultrawide, 50MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto 12MP Ultra-wide, f/2.2 ultra-wide, FoV 123-degree; 12MP Wide, f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS; 12MP Tele, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom Connectivity SIM and eSIM LTE: Enhanced 4X4 MIMO, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat. 205G: Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave Dimensions 6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53 inches folded, 6.1 x 5.11 x .24 inches unfolded Folded: 158.2 x 67.1 x 16.0mm Unfolded: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mmWeight: 271g Colors Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, (Samsung exclusive: Gray, Blue) Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver Weight 8.92 ounces (252.88kg) 271g IP Rating IPX8 IPX8

Design and display

Following the first few iterations of the Galaxy Z Fold product line, Samsung found its form factor and stuck with it. That means you won't find many design differences between the Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 3, despite those smartphones being two generations apart. You'll find a triple-camera system on the back of the Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 3, with a matte finish on that side of the phone. Just about everything else is glass or polished metal on both phones, since they're covered in screens. Speaking of those displays, they're surprisingly similar, but you do get some key advantages out of the newer model.

Both phones feature a 7.6-inch main screen and a 6.2-inch cover screen, although the newer Z Fold 5 does sport better resolutions. The Z Fold 5's main screen has a resolution of 2176x1812 featuring 374 pixels per inch, and the cover screen has a resolution of 2316x904 and 402 pixels per inch. However, the Z Fold 3 has a 2208x1768 resolution on the main screen and a 2268x832 resolution on the cover screen. You might notice that the differences between these resolutions are a bit strange, and that's because Samsung changed the aspect ratio of the cover screen between the two generations.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 had an even taller form factor and a 24.5:9 aspect ratio, the Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 5 feature a 23.1:9 aspect ratio. That means the screen is a bit wider, making it more comfortable to use. It's no match for the Pixel Fold or Oppo Find N2, which both are identifiable by their wide cover screens. However, the Z Fold 5's aspect ratio is an improvement when compared to the Z Fold 3, and it's also a reason for the change in resolutions between the two models.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a similar feel to the Z Fold 3 in the hand, but the latter is taller. When folded, the Z Fold 5 has dimensions of 6.1x2.64x0.53 inches. When unfolded, the Z Fold 5 has dimensions of 6.1x5.11x0.24 inches. Essentially, this means that the Z Fold 5 will feel as thick as two regular smartphones when folded, so it'll take up more pocket space. Both phones feature IPX8 water resistance, but there's no dust resistance on either model. Furthermore, the Z Fold 5 is lighter than the Z Fold 3, weighing 253g compared to the 271g weight of the older model. Similarly, the Z Fold 3 is thicker than the Z Fold 5, measuring at .63 inches when folded compared to the Z Fold 5's .53 inches figure.

Performance and software

The biggest gap between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Fold 3 might be in terms of performance. Both phones are equal in terms of memory and storage. They both come with 12GB of RAM, and they both come in 256GB or 512GB configurations for storage. You can get the Z Fold 5 in 1TB while the Z Fold 3 maxes out at 512GB, but that's a minor difference. However, when it comes to the processor and software, the difference might be enough to sway your choice to the newer and more expensive model.

The Z Fold 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip that first debuted in 2020. It isn't a flagship chip by any means, especially in 2023. Samsung's new Z Fold 5 does pack a flagship chip, though, on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. It uses the 4nm process, and it's as good as you can get for an Android phone processor today. As such, you'll likely find that the Z Fold 5 is snappier to use than the Z Fold 3, although we'll have to wait for our hands-on testing to know for sure.

The bigger concern could be in terms of software, where the Z Fold 3 ships with One UI 3, which is built upon Android 11. That's two versions behind the Z Fold 5, which ships with One UI 5 built upon Android 13. It's important to note that Samsung's One UI is a heavy skin of Android, and there are some flaws you'll find on both foldable phones because of it. However, One UI 5 is a more polished version of Samsung's OS that feature multitasking features specifically designed for foldables. Though the Z Fold 3 has gotten an update to Android 13, it's likely that the newer Z Fold 5 will get more OS updates in the future. As such, if feature longevity is important to you, you'll get more out of your phone now and in the future by choosing the Z Fold 5.

Coming back to the similarities, you'll find the exact same battery on the Z Fold 5 and the Z Fold 3. They're both 4,400 mAh dual batteries, which means there are separate batteries that power the foldable phones. This allows Samsung to put battery capacity where it fits, since the Z Fold phones are separated by a hinge. In our testing, the Z Fold 3 could run out of battery during especially-long days. We'll have to see how the Z Fold 5 shakes up, but most people should be able to get a full day out of it, if the phone is anything like last year's Z Fold 4.

Cameras

Samsung drastically improved the cameras on its big-screen foldables between the Z Fold 3 and the Z Fold 4. Consequently, this will be a big difference between the Z Fold 5 and the Z Fold 3. The latter featured three 12MP sensors as part of the rear camera system: an f/2.2 ultra-wide, an f/1.8 main (wide) camera, and a telephoto lens. We found that the Z Fold 3 lagged behind flagship camera systems when it debuted in 2021, and the gap is even further now. Colors can be less accurate and photos can be grainy when shooting with the Z Fold 3.

While the Z Fold 5 is hardly changed from the Z Fold 4, it's a huge step up from the Z Fold 3. Even though the sensors found on the Z Fold 5 still aren't the best Samsung has to offer, the system is definitely passable in 2023. The main camera features a 50MP f/1.8 sensor and is complimented by a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. There's a solid 10MP f/2.2 hole-punch selfie camera on the cover screen and a mediocre 4MP f/1.8 under-display camera.

The under-display camera has the benefit of not obstructing the display, but it has to capture images literally through the screen. As such, even after post-processing, photos from the under-display camera will seem more grainy and hazy than the hole-punch camera. We'll have to get our hands on the Z Fold 5 before knowing how the cameras perform, but we expect similar quality to the Z Fold 4.

Which one should you buy?

Considering the durability issues that we saw with older versions of the Z Fold lineup, it's probably unwise to buy one that's now two years old. If you can find a new Z Fold 3 at a massive discount, it might be worth the gamble, but we'd recommend staying away from used or refurbished models. Plus, the Z Fold 5 does come with significant upgrades to the processor and camera. Though Samsung hasn't exactly gone out of its way to make the Z Fold lineup better without direct competition until this year, the Z Fold 5 is again the best foldable that you can buy in 2023. It's even one of the best phones overall.

But as we've mentioned before, the Z Fold 3's price tag makes it much more affordable and available to a wider group of people. At $1,800, the Z Fold 5 is firmly relegated to enthusiasts and those with a hefty sum to spend on a smartphone. By comparison, the Z Fold 3 is available for as much as or less than a traditional flagship phone. If you can spare a better processor and camera system, the Z Fold 3 might not be a bad choice for a big-screen foldable on a budget.