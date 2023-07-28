Samsung's newest top-of-the-line foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, is here and brings a handful of upgrades. However, the bulk of the Z Fold 5 is the same as the last-generation Galaxy Z Fold 4. Once again, Samsung has chosen to release an iterative upgrade to its flagship foldables, even as more competitors gear up to challenge the company in North America. We've tried the Z Fold 5 for ourselves and will have a full review coming soon. For now, Samsung still makes the best foldable phones available in North America, but which one should you buy? To help you figure this out, we've compared the very similar Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 4, so you can find the right foldable for you.

Price, specs & availability

Samsung debuted the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at its biannual Samsung Unpacked event in South Korea on July 23, 2023. The smartphone became available for preorder that same day for a $1,800 starting price. However, with enhanced trade-in values, you can get up to $1,000 off a new Z Fold 5 when you buy from Samsung or cellular carriers. The folding phone is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, and Blue colors, but some of those colorways are exclusive to the Samsung store. The Z Fold 5 starts with 256GB of storage, but you can get an upgrade to 512GB for free for a limited time. If you need a lot of space, there's a 1TB model as well. As of July 23, the phone is also available from third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was unveiled at the same event a year ago and has been widely available for nearly a full year. You can purchase the Z Fold 4 directly from Samsung for $1,600, but the phone is still retailing at $1,800 from Best Buy and Amazon. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations, with each featuring 12GB RAM. It's available in Graygreen, Beige, and Phantom Black colorways. Typically, last-generation models of flagship phones see heavy discounts when a new one is released. However, when two generations are as similar as the Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 4, it's common for the availability of the prior generation to fade quickly so as not to challenge the newer version. So, what discounts we might see on the Z Fold 4 or how long stock might last is unclear.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Brand Samsung Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Display 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen, 6.2-inch AMOLED cover screen, both with 120Hz adaptative refresh rate Inner: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200nitsOuter: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 23.1:9 aspect ration RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB/512GB/1TB Battery 4,400mAh dual battery 4400mAh Ports USB-C USB Type-C (USB 3.2) Operating System One UI 5.1.1 (Android 13) One UI based on Android Front camera 10MP cover camera, 4MP under-display main screen camera Inner Display: 4MP, f/1.8, Under DisplayOuter Display: 10MP, f/2.2 Rear cameras 12MP ultrawide, 50MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto Primary: 50MP, f/1.8, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS;Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 123-degrees FoV;Telephoto: 10MP, f/2.4, PDAF, 3x Optical Zoom Colors Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, (Samsung exclusive: Gray, Blue) Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy, Graygreen Weight 8.92 ounces (252.88 grams) 263g Charging Up to 50% in 30 minutes (25W wired), Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare Wired: 25W; Wireless: 15W; Reverse Wireless: 4.5W IP Rating IPX8 IPX8 Micro SD card support No No

Design

From the outside, it'd be hard to tell a Galaxy Z Fold 4 apart from the newer Galaxy Z Fold 5. That is, with one notable exception: the new Flex Hinge found on the Z Fold 5. Samsung teased this new hinge design at CES 2023, and it has a few advantages over the older design on the Z Fold 4. Most importantly, the Flex Hinge works by hiding part of the display inside the hinge when shut, allowing the Z Fold 5 to close without a noticeable gap between the two halves of the phone. By comparison, there's plenty of space between the two sides of the Z Fold 4 when shut, potentially allowing dust and debris to enter.

In turn, that makes the phone significantly thinner than the older Z Fold 4. The new phone has dimensions of 6.1x2.64X0.53 inches when folded and 6.1x5.11x.24 inches when unfolded. Compared to the Z Fold 4, which has dimensions of 6.1x2.64x.62 inches when folded and 6.11x5.12x0.25 inches when unfolded. It's a difference you'll notice in daily use. Both foldable phones are about the thickness of two traditional phones when folded, but the newer Z Fold 5 will feel thinner and more comfortable in your hand and in your pocket, thanks to that new hinge.

Both phones carry the same IPX8 rating, which means they're water-resistant but not dust-resistant. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 4 should hold up against splashes and can even withstand submersion in shallow water for up to 30 minutes. However, we'd recommend staying away from large bodies of water just to be safe. As far as dust resistance goes, while neither phone is protected, the Z Fold 5's Flex Hinge will at least prevent debris from getting between the two halves of the phone and potentially damaging the inner display.

Display

The display section of this comparison is quite simple since there is only one difference between the panels on the Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 4. The main screen on the Z Fold 5 is significantly brighter than the one on the Z Fold 4, carrying a peak brightness rating of 1,750 nits compared to 1,200 nits on the latter. Aside from that, both phones have a 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen that can variate between 1Hz and 120Hz. Both also support HDR10+, which is great if you watch a lot of HDR content on the go. The Z Fold 5 and the Z Fold 4 also have an under-display camera, and that means display quality will be severely worsened in the area where the camera is hidden.

Z Fold 5 (left) and Z Fold 4 (right).

The cover screens on the Z Fold 5 and the Z Fold 4 are identical, and Samsung has chosen to stick with the tall 23.1:9 aspect ratio that has come to identify the Z Fold lineup. This strange aspect ratio makes the 6.2-inch AMOLED screen feel smaller than that number would suggest since displays are measured diagonally. You can get a lot done on the cover screen, but the narrow form factor makes typing difficult, and you'll encounter a lot more typos than you would on a normal smartphone. Like the main screen, the cover screen on the Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 4 is a variable refresh rate panel that can reach 120Hz.

Performance and software

Perhaps the biggest upgrade to the Z Fold 5 is the processor, which now uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. This chip is made specifically for Galaxy devices, meaning that you'll get some of the optimization benefits you might see from Google and Apple. It's also manufactured using the 4nm process, which results in better performance. By comparison, the Z Fold 4 uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform, which is a quality chip in its own right. However, when we put those two chips up against each other, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was the clear winner thanks to a new Adreno GPU. When we review the Z Fold 5, we'll put the two phones against each other in benchmarks, but both phones should be more than capable in daily use.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 ships with One UI 5, which is Samsung's skin of Android 13. The last-generation Z Fold 4 also got the upgrade to One UI 5 this year, but it'll likely get fewer software updates down the road than the newer Z Fold 5. Overall, One UI 5 is a heavy Android skin that comes with a bunch of bloatware and duplicate apps. However, Samsung has the most advanced multitasking features and the best app optimization of any foldable available in North America. So, although you might get frustrated with One UI at times, it does add some extra functionality on both foldable phones.

Both phones have the exact same battery: a 4,400 mAh dual battery separated by the hinge. In our testing of the Z Fold 4, you should be able to get a full day of use out of the smartphone without needing to charge. That should be the same for the Z Fold 5, but the brighter display and more powerful SoC could cause battery life to take a slight hit. Only time will tell, and we'll update this comparison once we've fully reviewed the new Z Fold 5 and used the battery for ourselves.

Cameras

While the Z Fold 4 got a huge upgrade to its camera system last year, the Z Fold 5 has the exact same camera system as last year's release. The camera system on both phones wasn't the best Samsung had to offer when it first debuted last summer, and it's even further from the S23 Ultra now. The main camera sensor is 50MP f/1.8, paired with a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. You'll find a 10MP f/2.2 sensor on the cover screen that takes decent quality photos. However, since this is a foldable and you can just use the rear camera system for selfies, you should use the main camera for the best quality.

There's also a selfie camera on the main screen, but it's a 4MP f/1.8 under-display camera. This sensor will be significantly worse quality than any other on the Z Fold 5, and Z Fold 4, and that's because it captures images literally through the screen. Because it is shooting photos and videos through pixels, photos from this sensor appear grainy and hazy. This is true even after Samsung's post-processing features attempt to clear up the image. Since Samsung claims that there are some new computational photography features at work on the Z Fold 5 that might make the same hardware perform better, we'll have to wait to get our hands on the phone before giving our verdict.

Which one is right for you?

Should the price of the Z Fold 4 crater in a few months, the answer to this question could be entirely different. For now, we're only seeing $200 discounts on the Z Fold 4, which is negligible when you're talking about a phone that typically retails for almost $2,000. That means the improvements to the processor and hinge on the Z Fold 5 are worth the price, and if there's a Samsung foldable to buy, it's the newer model. Plus, with the excellent trade-in offers, the cost of getting the latest edition could be cheaper than last year's.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Editor's choice Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a further refinement to the Z Fold lineup. The smartphone looks similar to past Z Fold iterations, featuring a 7.6-inch main screen and a tall cover screen. On the inside, it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 4,400mAh battery.



But considering the number of similarities between the Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 4, most people probably won't notice the difference between the two foldables in daily use. The latter was our top pick for the best foldable for an entire year, and the release of the Z Fold 5 doesn't immediately make the Z Fold 4 obsolete. If you can find the Z Fold 4 at a discount and don't need the aforementioned upgrades, you'll be happy with this phone.