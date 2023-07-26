When you're out and about with a new and great phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, there's always the chance that your phone might get wet. It could be in a rainstorm, a sudden wave hitting your things when sitting at the beach, or pretty much anywhere else where your phone could come into contact with water. So, it's pretty natural to wonder if the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is waterproof. Unfortunately, the Z Fold 5 is not waterproof. Rather, it's water-resistant, which is something entirely different.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is not waterproof

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rated for IPX8 water resistance, and this water resistance is something different from waterproof. When it comes to mobile phones, water resistance means that the phone is able to resist water going inside it to some degree. Basically, the phone has seals around the edges of the glass and is constructed and built as tight as possible so that water can not get inside. Waterproof means the phone is impervious to water, and water will not get in no matter what you do. This isn't physically impossible with the Z Fold 5, which has open parts like the charging port.

So, what does this mean for the Galaxy Z Fold 5? Well, we suggest you keep the phone away from water and saltwater in general. The phone might survive sudden contact with water, but if it stays in too long, it will end up damaged. The IPX8 rating is based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes. Samsung doesn't advise using the phone on the beach or in the pool. And, if your phone does come in contact with water, it's always a good idea to rinse and dry it. Note that water and dust resistance is also not permanent, and over time, it might fade.

If you're wondering, the IP rating explains how things work. The first number you see after IP is related to dust. The Z Fold 5 is not dust resistant and hasn't been tested against dust. The second number is 8, which is pretty much the standard for a cell phone in 2023, meaning it can be submerged in 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes and should be fine. At the end of the day, this means that you shouldn't go swimming with your new phone, and to be safe, you might want to avoid water at all costs. And even if you do come in contact with water, it's wise to consider a great Galaxy Z Fold 5 case that better seals up the phone against liquids.

If you have any other burning questions, check out our hands-on. We went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, too.