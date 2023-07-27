Wireless charging is a common characteristic among some of the best phones of 2023. So, if you have the Galaxy Z Fold 5 on your list and are wondering if it supports wireless charging, we're happy to say that this is indeed true. The phone supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, allowing you to power up the battery without worrying about cables making a mess of your desk.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 does support wireless charging

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports support for wireless charging 2.0, but what does that mean? Well, previously, wireless charging was limited to about 7.5-10W, and with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, you can now get a 12W charge. This feature was first introduced around 2019 and means you can fully charge your phone on a compatible fast charge 2.0 wireless pad faster than before.

Samsung doesn't provide any claims for how fast the Galaxy Z Fold 5 can power up with a wireless charger, but what we do know is that it has a 4,400 MaH battery. We also know that you can power up the phone with a 50% charge in about 30 minutes with a 25W charger, though Samsung mentioned that this was with the phone at 0% with all the services, features, and screens turned off.

And if you weren't aware, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 itself can also be used as a wireless charger of its own. This is called Wireless PowerShare. When you enable the feature in the settings, you can power up any other phone or accessory that supports WPC Qi charging by leaving it on the rear of your device. Of course, this feature might not always work, depending on the accessory that you're using and the case that might be on your phone.

We hope that we answered your question. If wireless charging was a reason you were considering buying the Galaxy Z Fold 5, you can check it out with the link below. For more information, we went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, too.