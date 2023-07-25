Reserve at Samsung Now's your chance to secure a $50 discount on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Watch 6, or Tab S9. There's no commitment, and it only requires your name and email address. Once you've signed up, you'll be notified on the day of release and receive the $50 discount on top of any other offers being applied. Save $50 at Samsung

We're in the final stretch ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event which means you only have one day left to get in your reservation to save $50 off the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. This is a unique offer that will expire at the end of July 25, which means, if you're at all interested in the devices that will be announced at Samsung's upcoming event, you should definitely get your name in to qualify.

What makes this current promotion special is that the brand is allowing those that qualify to use the $50 credit it's offering towards a device. In previous years, it has limited the use of its promotional credit and only allowed it to be applied toward accessory purchases. That means, right out of the gate, you'll be able to save $50 on Samsung's latest and greatest devices.

Now, if you have yet to register, you're going to want to head to the Samsung website using the links on this page. When you arrive at the reservation page, you'll just need to enter your first and last name, along with an email address. If you want to be alerted through an SMS message, you can also enter your phone number as well, but it isn't necessary. Once you have registered, you should receive a confirmation email.

From here, all you have to do is wait until the day of the event, which is taking place on July 26 in Seoul, South Korea. On this day, preorders are expected to take place, and you will receive an email from the company with a special link that will allow you to save $50. If you're not interested in any of the products, or you just don't want to purchase anything, you can just pass, without any penalty. So, be sure to put your reservation in as soon as possible, because once the time period closes, you'll be out of luck.