Reserve at Samsung Now's your chance to secure a $50 discount on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. There's no commitment, and it only requires your name and email address. Once you've signed up, you'll be notified on the day of release and receive the $50 discount on top of any other offers being applied. Save $50 at Samsung

Samsung announced that it will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in July, and it looks like the arrival of its new foldable smartphones is on the horizon, as the company has now begun its reservation process for its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or someone that's interested in a Samsung smartphone for the first time, the reservation period is a great opportunity that allows you to save $50 off the price of the phone when preorders open.

Samsung makes the reservation process easy, only requiring a name and email address at the very least. If you want to provide a phone number, you can do so as well, but it's not necessary. From here, you can just wait until the preorder period, which is when you'll receive an email, letting you know that it's time to order your desired handset. It's unclear what other incentives Samsung will offer with this release, but like in previous years, the $50 discount should stack with other promotions being offered at the time of release.

As far as the phones go, we've already seen quite a lot when it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Just last week, we got a massive image dump of the official marketing renders and also got to explore the devices' specifications. In addition to smartphones, it appears that Samsung could also launch its new Galaxy Tab S9 tablet line, which we saw each of the models in full in newly leaked renders. There's also the possibility that the company will refresh its Galaxy Watch line with the new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. Regardless of what's to come, it's clear that we won't have to wait long to find out what Samsung has in store.

In addition to its reservation announcement, Samsung has also set a date for its Unpacked event that will take place in Seoul, South Korea on July 26. Again, if you're eager to save $50 on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, just make sure to put in a reservation by July 25. After that date, reservations will close, and you will no longer be able to place a reservation and save $50. So be sure to use those links to get your reservations in before that date.