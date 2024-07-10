Key Takeaways With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, you're getting an evolutionary update in foldable smartphone technology.

The focus is on software features rather than new hardware, with Galaxy AI offering unique functions like sketch to image on the new devices.

The new lineup includes the Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Ring, offering subtle updates and improvements.

Remember a few years ago when it seemed like every smartphone review was titled, "Evolution, not revolution"? Then, we started seeing phones with foldable displays, and suddenly the market was exciting again. Well, foldables are mature now, so with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, you're getting evolution.

The company launched a whole portfolio of devices today though, including the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Buds 3, and Buds 3 Pro. There's a lot that's new, but unsurprisingly, there's nothing radical going on.

Indeed, Samsung is focusing on Galaxy AI, so there's more talk about software features than the new hardware. This includes a new sketch to image feature, which lets you draw things on top of a picture, using AI to generate the thing you want. For the Galaxy Watch and Ring, it comes in the form of new sleep insights.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

The Z Fold 6 comes with hardware changes

Close



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 for Galaxy Display 7.6-inch AMOLED main display, 6.3-inch AMOLED front display, both with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate 6.7-inch AMOLED main screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3.4-inch AMOLED cover display RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB Micro SD card support No No Rear camera 10MP 3x optical zoom, f/2.4, 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 50MP main camera with autofocus, f/1.8 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 50MP main camera with autofocus, f/1.8 Front camera 10MP cover camera, 4MP under-display main screen camera 10MP, f/2.2 Battery 4,400 mAh 4,000mAh Charge speed 25W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare 25W Wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare Ports USB-C USB-C Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB 5G, 4G LTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm (folded); 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm (unfolded) 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (folded); 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (open) Weight 239g 187g IP Rating IP48 IP48 Colors Navy Blue, Silver, Pink, Black, White Blue, Silver, Yellow, Green, Black, White, Pink Operating System Android 14 / One UI 6.1.1 Android 14 / One UI 6.1.1

The big news is that the cover display on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is three millimeters wider. The screen is a tenth of an inch larger, but the aspect ratio changes from 23.1:9 to 22.1:9, so if you're tired of that really narrow cover screen that Samsung has been using for some time, you're in luck.

This is a bigger improvement than Samsung will get credit for, given how positively the OnePlus Open (rightfully) has been received. The foldable market is more competitive than ever, with entries from not just OnePlus, but Google and Motorola as well, and all of those companies have been delivering in areas where Samsung has come up short.

Aside from new colorways, the hardware on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is mostly the same, externally. It has a 3.4-inch external display that comes with some fun new features for taking selfies. It auto-zooms now, so if you stand up the phone to take a picture and step back, it zooms into the proper frame, making adjustments for if others join in. You'll need to set a timer to take the picture, or you can tap your fingers if you're wearing the Galaxy Ring.

Flip phone foldables have never had great cameras, but this one is vastly improved. It uses the same 50MP main sensor that you'll find on the Z Fold 6, compared to the old 12MP camera that was on the Z Flip 5. It's still a dual-lens system, as it probably always will be, and the secondary lens is ultra-wide, as it should be.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will cost $100 more than they did last year, starting at $1,899.99 and $1,099.99, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Ring

It's like a Galaxy Watch Pro, but way more Ultra