Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, AMOLED displays, and up to 1TB of storage, Samsung's latest super-premium foldable phone is more than worth consideration if you've got nearly $2000 to spend. If you like large phones, this is a gret option. Pros Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Up to 1TB of storage Capable hardware Cons Very expensive $1900 at Samsung $1900 at Best Buy

OnePlus Open With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, an impressive camera system, 16GB of memory, and excellent battery life, the OnePlus Open is a top-notch foldable that's a great fit for anybody looking for a premium smartphone. It is still expensive, though, so hopefully you can get it on sale. Pros Impressive camera setup Big display 16GB of memory Cons Expensive $1700 at Amazon $1700 at Best Buy $1700 at OnePlus



If you want a premium new phone, there are lots of great Android choices, but few are more exciting than a top-notch foldable, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the OnePlus Open. But which one of these devices is the right choice for you? Luckily, we're here to help.

Below, you'll find the ultimate Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs. OnePlus Open comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Very expensive phones, either way

The OnePlus Open is up for sale at your retailer of choice, and you can get one for a cool $1700. You'll be able to choose from either an Emerald Black or Cool Dusk colorway. While you might have some luck finding one on sale, don't expect to save too much cash.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 OnePlus Open SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform Display 7.6-inch AMOLED main display, 6.3-inch AMOLED front display, both with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate Primary: 7.82-inch; secondary: 6.31-inch RAM 12GB 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 512GB UFS 4.0 Rear camera 10MP 3x optical zoom, f/2.4, 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 50MP main camera with autofocus, f/1.8 Main: 48MP f/1.7 with OIS ; ultrawide: 48MP f/2.2 with autofocus; telephoto: 64MP f/2.6 with 3x optical zoom Front camera 10MP cover camera, 4MP under-display main screen camera Primary: 20MP f/2.2 with fixed focus; Secondary: 32MP f/2.4 with fixed focus Battery 4,400 mAh 4,805mAh Ports USB-C USB-C (3.1) Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB USB 3.1, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm (folded); 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm (unfolded) Folded: 153.4 x 73.3 x 11.7 mm; unfolded: 153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8 mm Weight 239g 8.4 ounces (239g) IP Rating IP48 IPX4 Colors Navy Blue, Silver, Pink, Black, White Emerald Dusk, Voyager Black Operating System Android 14 / One UI 6.1.1 OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13

Related Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Everything you need to know about the best foldable of 2024 Samsung's foldables have plenty of room for improvements, so let's see what's in store for us.

Related OnePlus Open review: The best foldable phone in America The OnePlus Open brings awesome Chinese foldable hardware and adds software that's optimized for a Western crowd.

Design and display

Similar foldables

Close

In general, these phones are quite similar in design. The Fold is slightly more angular with harder edges, while the Open is a touch softer. The camera cutouts are quite different, too. Outside these differences, both phones are sleek, premium, devices that look and feel the part.

These phones are comparable in dimensions and weight. You'd be hard-pressed to notice any size difference unless you were examining them both side by side. These are certainly large phones, however, so that's worth keeping in mind, especially if you don't like big phones.

For display, the Fold has 7.6-inch and 6.3-inch 120Hz AMOLED displays, and the Open has 7.82-inch and 6.31-inch 120Hz AMOLED displays. The Open has a slightly higher resolution than the Fold, but this makes sense for the main display, considering the Open's is slightly larger.

Thanks to its larger display that has a slightly higher resolution, the OnePlus Open is our overall winner in terms of design and display, but it's certainly a close call here without any major, night-and-day differences between the two.

Winner: OnePlus Open

Hardware and performance

Similar hardware, similar performance

The OnePlus Open displaying three apps at once, but this grid is not static; it shifts in size and scale depending on your action.

Like with design, there are some hardware differences worth keeping in mind, but also like design, the differences here aren't the most striking.

For one, the Open has 16GB of RAM, and the Fold is limited to just 12GB. Though, the Fold can have up to 1TB of storage when the Open has just 512GB. Aside from memory and storage, both phones feature Snapdragon 8 chips, but not the same ones.

The Fold has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and the Open has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. If you look at benchmarks, you will find that, unsurprisingly, the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 does outperform its predecessor, but that's not to say the Open is a slow phone. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is still a powerful mobile chipset perfectly capable of gaming, multitasking, and running just about any app. If you want the latest and greatest, that's the Gen 3 inside the Fold, no question, but most probably won't make much use of the extra power.

With cameras, in our Open review, we found its camera setup to be overall quite impressive thanks to 48MP main and ultrawide sensors, and a 64MP telephoto sensor. The setup on the Fold is a bit more modest with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor, but we thought the cameras on the last-gen Fold were capable, so we'd expect similar here.

All that said, a faster chip and support for more storage give the Fold a slight edge in our eyes. But if you'd prefer some extra RAM and a tried-and-true camera system, the Open is still quite a competitive option, even with slightly less storage and a last-gen chip.

Winner: Z Fold 6

Battery life

Nothing to complain about

We've reviewed the Open, but haven't had a chance to personally review the Fold just yet. That said, there are some takeaways if battery life is an important component of a smartphone for you.

With the Open, we didn't have trouble lasting through a 14-hour day without needing to charge, so no complaints there. On the last-gen Fold, we were similarly able to make it through a day without needing to charge, so since the new Fold has the same size battery with a more efficient chip, we'd expect it to perform at least as well its predecessor if not better.

So, altogether, both should perform well in terms of battery life, so you won't have to worry either way.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Z Fold 6

Basically too close to call though

Thanks to what's shaping up to be some impressive battery life and a solid camera system on top of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and support for up to 1TB of storage, the Z Fold 6 is our overall top choice, but it's an incredibly close call, so you might prefer the Open.

Winner Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, AMOLED displays, and up to 1TB of storage, Samsung's latest super-premium foldable phone is more than worth consideration if you've got nearly $2000 to spend. If you like large phones, this is a gret option. $1900 at Samsung $1900 at Best Buy

On the other hand, the OnePlus Open has a meaty 16GB of RAM, great camera hardware, day-long battery life, and it can be found for less than the Fold, especially if you manage to snag one on sale. Either way, there are no bad options for foldables here, whichever phone you pick.