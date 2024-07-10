-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the most powerful Android devices. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, its stylus support and wide book-style AMOLED screen make it a perfect productivity monster.Pros
Cons
- Large, brighter AMOLED screen perfect for multitasking
- Plenty of software features to stay productive
- Large external display for one-handed use
- Expensive
- Cameras still lag behind other flagships
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
The new Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a fantastic lifestyle phone with plenty of power thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor. Thanks to a larger internal battery, it also has a longer battery life than its successor.Pros
Cons
- Ultra-pocketable design
- Larger, more useful external display
- Powerful Snapdragon Gen 3 for Galaxy processor
- No stylus support
- Not great for productivity
The foldable device market is very different from when Samsung popularized the category with the original Fold and Flip releases. With competition nipping at its heels, Samsung has opted for yet another iterative upgrade for the latest foldable phones. Even so, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will likely be among the best foldable phones, as Samsung stays just ahead of the competition. With many features in common, these two foldable phones are designed for very different people. So, which foldable is best for your needs?
Pricing, availability, and specs
The newest Galaxy foldables are here
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 were announced on July 10. Pre-orders are live, and retail availability is expected about a week later. You can get them directly from Samsung, your choice of retailer like Amazon or Best Buy, or your cellular carrier. The Z Fold 6 starts at 256GB for $1,899 and scales depending on storage tier. All models have 12GB of RAM; you can choose between navy blue, silver, or pink. Samsung-exclusive colors are Crafted Black, and White.
The Samsung Z Flip 6 starts at 256GB for $1,099 and scales up depending on storage amount. It has fewer storage tiers and tops out at 512GB. It comes in blue, silver, yellow, and green and will be available from the same retailers and carriers carrying the Z Fold 6. Samsung has three exclusive colors: Crafted Black, White, and Peach. And even if Samsung doesn't seem to offer hardware bonuses, you'll probably want earbuds for your new Samsung foldable.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
- SoC
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 for Galaxy
- Display
- 7.6-inch AMOLED main display, 6.3-inch AMOLED front display, both with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate
- RAM
- 12GB
- Storage
- 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Micro SD card support
- No
- Rear camera
- 10MP 3x optical zoom, f/2.4, 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 50MP main camera with autofocus, f/1.8
- Front camera
- 10MP cover camera, 4MP under-display main screen camera
- Battery
- 4,400 mAh
- Ports
- USB-C
- Connectivity
- 5G, 4G LTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB
- Dimensions
- 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm (folded); 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm (unfolded)
- Weight
- 239g
- IP Rating
- IP48
- Colors
- Navy Blue, Silver, Pink, Black, White
- Operating System
- Android 14 / One UI 6.1.1
- Charge speed
- 25W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
- SoC
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 for Galaxy
- Display
- 6.7-inch AMOLED main screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3.4-inch AMOLED cover display
- RAM
- 12GB
- Storage
- 256GB
- Micro SD card support
- No
- Rear camera
- 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 50MP main camera with autofocus, f/1.8
- Front camera
- 10MP, f/2.2
- Battery
- 4,000mAh
- Ports
- USB-C
- Connectivity
- 5G, 4G LTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC
- Dimensions
- 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (folded); 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (open)
- Weight
- 187g
- IP Rating
- IP48
- Colors
- Blue, Silver, Yellow, Green, Black, White, Pink
- Operating System
- Android 14 / One UI 6.1.1
- Charge speed
- 25W Wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare
Design and display
Both fold, but in different directions
At first glance, the designs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 seem vastly different, but they're not. The Z Flip 6's clamshell design is unchanged from its predecessor, although it's a hair smaller in every dimension. The cover screen is unchanged, but the surrounding area now reflects the device's color instead of being black. It's the most portable foldable in the Western markets, and easily usable, so it should be the go-to choice for a smaller device.
When folded, the Z Flip 6 is almost square, at 2.83 inches wide, 3.25 inches tall, and 0.59 inches thick. That's easy to slip into almost any pocket or into the tiniest of bags. When unfolded, you get a 6.7-inch inner screen with an FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2K Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 22:9 aspect ratio. The cover screen is unchanged from last year, with a 60Hz Super AMOLED screen with 720x748 resolution, but it'll be more useful thanks to Galaxy AI helping you reply to messages.