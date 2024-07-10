The foldable device market is very different from when Samsung popularized the category with the original Fold and Flip releases. With competition nipping at its heels, Samsung has opted for yet another iterative upgrade for the latest foldable phones. Even so, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will likely be among the best foldable phones, as Samsung stays just ahead of the competition. With many features in common, these two foldable phones are designed for very different people. So, which foldable is best for your needs?

Pricing, availability, and specs

The newest Galaxy foldables are here

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 were announced on July 10. Pre-orders are live, and retail availability is expected about a week later. You can get them directly from Samsung, your choice of retailer like Amazon or Best Buy, or your cellular carrier. The Z Fold 6 starts at 256GB for $1,899 and scales depending on storage tier. All models have 12GB of RAM; you can choose between navy blue, silver, or pink. Samsung-exclusive colors are Crafted Black, and White.

The Samsung Z Flip 6 starts at 256GB for $1,099 and scales up depending on storage amount. It has fewer storage tiers and tops out at 512GB. It comes in blue, silver, yellow, and green and will be available from the same retailers and carriers carrying the Z Fold 6. Samsung has three exclusive colors: Crafted Black, White, and Peach. And even if Samsung doesn't seem to offer hardware bonuses, you'll probably want earbuds for your new Samsung foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 for Galaxy Display 7.6-inch AMOLED main display, 6.3-inch AMOLED front display, both with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Micro SD card support No Rear camera 10MP 3x optical zoom, f/2.4, 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 50MP main camera with autofocus, f/1.8 Front camera 10MP cover camera, 4MP under-display main screen camera Battery 4,400 mAh Ports USB-C Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB Dimensions 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm (folded); 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm (unfolded) Weight 239g IP Rating IP48 Colors Navy Blue, Silver, Pink, Black, White Operating System Android 14 / One UI 6.1.1 Charge speed 25W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare Expand

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 for Galaxy Display 6.7-inch AMOLED main screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3.4-inch AMOLED cover display RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Micro SD card support No Rear camera 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 50MP main camera with autofocus, f/1.8 Front camera 10MP, f/2.2 Battery 4,000mAh Ports USB-C Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (folded); 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (open) Weight 187g IP Rating IP48 Colors Blue, Silver, Yellow, Green, Black, White, Pink Operating System Android 14 / One UI 6.1.1 Charge speed 25W Wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare Expand

Design and display

Both fold, but in different directions

Close

At first glance, the designs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 seem vastly different, but they're not. The Z Flip 6's clamshell design is unchanged from its predecessor, although it's a hair smaller in every dimension. The cover screen is unchanged, but the surrounding area now reflects the device's color instead of being black. It's the most portable foldable in the Western markets, and easily usable, so it should be the go-to choice for a smaller device.

When folded, the Z Flip 6 is almost square, at 2.83 inches wide, 3.25 inches tall, and 0.59 inches thick. That's easy to slip into almost any pocket or into the tiniest of bags. When unfolded, you get a 6.7-inch inner screen with an FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2K Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 22:9 aspect ratio. The cover screen is unchanged from last year, with a 60Hz Super AMOLED screen with 720x748 resolution, but it'll be more useful thanks to Galaxy AI helping you reply to messages.