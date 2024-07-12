Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 marked the start of foldable phones maturing, with mainstream appeal, flagship-level cameras, and a whole bunch of productivity features in One UI. Pros Gorgeous main screen with 1,200 nits brightness Design tweaks to make it more comfortable to use Flagship cameras borrowed from the Galaxy S22 Cons Inconsistent battery life Still expensive, even two years after launch $1499 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an iterative upgrade to the Z Fold 4. The biggest improvement is the hinge, which finally folds flat. The screen brightness has increased to 1,750 nits, weighing 10g less than the prior device. Pros Hinge finally folds flat Screen hits 1,750 nits of brightness Slightly lighter than the prior device Cons Almost exactly the same hardware as the Z Fold 4 Still expensive $1800 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the latest foldable from Samsung, and has matured into a device with widespread appeal. It's got tons of power and productivity features, and is the book-style foldable to pick up if you're looking for one currently. Pros Super bright main screen can hit 2,600 nits brightness Secondary screen is slightly larger, wider, and shorter Longer battery life Cons $100 increase on MSRP on a phone that was already expensive Barely any upgrades $1900 at Amazon



Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at its semi-annual Unpacked event. The latest book-style foldable evolves the form factor, replacing the revolution of the early models, and we expect it will be featured on our best foldable phones list once we've had a little more hands-on time with it. That means foldables are finally mature enough not to need additional gimmicks to sell well, and Samsung can concentrate on improving the user experience. This year, that will include focusing on Galaxy AI, the suite of AI-powered tools that aim to simplify your daily life. With only iterative upgrades on the last few generations of Z Fold devices and Galaxy AI already being available on phones back to the Z Fold 4, you might wonder if upgrading to the Z Fold 6 is worth it. We'll break down where the last three generations of Z Fold phones are similar, and where they differ, so you can make an informed choice.

Pricing, availability, and specs

The newest Fold is here

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was announced on July 10. Pre-orders are currently live, and retail availability will start on July 24. The MSRP starts higher this year, at $1,900, $100 more than the MSRP of the Z Fold 5 or Z Fold 4. Samsung has two exclusive colors, black and white, and you can also choose pink, navy blue, or silver. There are a few preorder bonuses, like up to $1,200 in trade-in value for your old device, a free upgrade to 512GB of storage, or up to a $300 gift card, depending on which retailer you purchase from. It's also available from a wide range of carriers, so check with your preferred one before purchasing.

The Z Fold 5 went on sale on August 11, 2023, with an MSRP of $1,800. It comes in Cream, Phantom Black, and Icy Blue, and Samsung has Blue and Gray as exclusive colors. The Z Fold 4 went on sale on August 26, 2022, with an MSRP of $1,800. It comes in Phantom Black, Graygreen, Beige, and Samsung had Burgundy as its exclusive color. Both devices are available from major retailers and a wide selection of carriers. They occasionally go on sale, but are still selling at MSRP currently.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 for Galaxy Display Inner: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200nits Outer: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 23.1:9 aspect ration 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen, 6.2-inch AMOLED cover screen, both with 120Hz adaptative refresh rate 7.6-inch AMOLED main display, 6.3-inch AMOLED front display, both with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate RAM 12GB 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Micro SD card support No No No Rear camera Primary: 50MP, f/1.8, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS; Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 123-degrees FoV; Telephoto: 10MP, f/2.4, PDAF, 3x Optical Zoom 12MP ultrawide, 50MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto 10MP 3x optical zoom, f/2.4, 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 50MP main camera with autofocus, f/1.8 Front camera Inner Display: 4MP, f/1.8, Under Display Outer Display: 10MP, f/2.2 10MP cover camera, 4MP under-display main screen camera 10MP cover camera, 4MP under-display main screen camera Battery 4400mAh 4,400mAh dual battery 4,400 mAh Charge speed WIRED: 25W; WIRELESS: 15W; REVERSE WIRELESS: 4.5W Up to 50% in 30 minutes (25W wired), Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare 25W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare Ports USB Type-C (USB 3.2) USB-C USB-C Weight 263g 8.92 ounces (252.88 grams) 239g IP Rating IPX8 IPX8 IP48 Colors Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy, Graygreen Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, (Samsung exclusive: Gray, Blue) Navy Blue, Silver, Pink, Black, White Operating System One UI based on Android One UI 5.1.1 (Android 13) Android 14 / One UI 6.1.1 Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC SIM and eSIM 5G, 4G LTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB Dimensions 155.1 x 67.1 x 14.2- 15.8mm (folded), 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm (unfolded) 6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53 inches folded, 6.1 x 5.11 x .24 inches unfolded 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm (folded); 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm (unfolded) Price $1,800 Starting at $1,800 $1,900 Stylus S Pen support S Pen Fold Edition (sold separately) S Pen for Galaxy

Design and display

All three are book-style foldables and very similar indeed

Close

Samsung hasn't made sweeping design changes to the Fold line since the Z Fold 4. Each successive device has gotten slightly shorter and wider as the company tweaks things for usability and comfort. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is only one millimeter wider when folded than the Z Fold 5, but it allows the cover screen to be three millimeters wider, making it more comfortable to use. The Z Fold 4 also increased the width of the cover screen by 2.7mm, as one of the complaints previously was that the outer screen was too thin. The Z Fold 6 is 14 grams lighter than the Z Fold 5, which is 10 grams lighter than the Z Fold 4. It's iterative upgrades all the way through, but all in search of a foldable phone that will appeal to the mainstream audience.

Samsung hasn't changed the camera setup on the Fold line since adding the 50MP primary camera from the Galaxy S22 to the back of the Z Fold 4. However, it has since improved how the software handles the data from those sensors, which has improved image quality. As all three phones we're talking about here have mostly the same camera sensors and software, the differences in image quality won't be substantial, if any at all. I say this mostly because the 12MP ultra-wide on the Z Fold 6 is updated for better low-light performance, so we'll have to see how well it fares once our testing is done.

When it was released, the Z Fold 4 brought brighter and more vibrant screens, as did the Z Fold 5 and now the Z Fold 6. On the Z Fold, the primary screen hits 1,200 nits; on the Z Fold 5, it's 1,750 nits; on the Z Fold 6, it's 2,600 nits. See the recurring pattern? Samsung is evolving the Fold line into a standard, much like it did with the more mainstream Galaxy S devices. The Z Fold brought Gorilla Glass Victus Plus to the cover screen, and the Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 6 use the stronger Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Z Fold 4's hinge was still unable to fold fully flat. That didn't happen until the Z Fold 5, and that same hinge is used in the Z Fold 6, as far as we can tell. The most significant change to the Z Fold 6 is that it now has an IP48 rating, meaning Samsung finally tested the device for dust protection. With the early Fold models getting sand and other gunk under the screen because of the hinge, this is a huge change for the device series. Sure, that only means it's officially protected from objects of one millimeter or larger, but it's a start, and now Samsung can tweak the hinge further for better protection.

Winner: Z Fold 6

Hardware and performance

Different chips but similar user experience

Since the Z Fold 4, the Z Fold line has received only iterative improvements. The main change? The processor numbering ticking up from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for Galaxy in the Z Fold 4, to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy in the Z Fold 5, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in the Z Fold 6. These processors represent the pinnacle of processing power used on Android devices, and you'd be hard-pressed to spot any differences between them in performance when simply using the phone for daily tasks. Each is paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. All three run the latest Android and One UI versions, and all have Galaxy AI for things like live translation or sketch to draw.

All three support the S Pen stylus, fold out to have roughly the same-sized main screen, and have the same set of cameras. The only possibly noticeable difference between the three is the maximum brightness of the main screen, which goes from 1,200 nits, to 1,750 nits, now to 2,600 nits in the latest device. And really, unless you're outside in the sunshine all the time, you might not even notice the difference in brightness.

Winner: Tie

Battery life

The Fold 5 already has tons of battery life, so any improvement will be marginal

Samsung hasn't changed the battery capacity since the Z Fold 4, with all three devices here having a 4,400mAh total capacity, split between one battery in each half of the foldable device. In the last two years, the processor inside has become more efficient, and One UI and Android have gotten better at managing power use. That all adds up, so the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in the Z Fold 6 will lead to improvements over the battery life of the Z Fold 5. The Z Fold 4 couldn't quite make it through a full 13-hour day, so it's already out of the running. The Z Fold 5 can, and we expect that the Z Fold 6 will improve on that, as Samsung is claiming an extra hour of LTE internet battery life in the new device.

Winner: Galaxy Z Fold 6

Overall winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (unless you already own a recent Z Fold)

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks like one of 2024's best phones, with great screens, plenty of power, and a long battery life. If you have a Z Fold 4 or Z Fold 5, you can probably skip the upgrade, although the significantly brighter main screen could sway your decision depending on your use case. If you want to use your Z Fold 6 to watch movies, you might want to pick up a good pair of headphones, as watching anything through built-in speakers is never fun.

That's not to say that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Fold 5 are bad devices; they're not. If you can find one at a significantly lower price than the $1,900 the Z Fold 6 retails for, you might be tempted to pick up a bargain on one of the other best foldable phones. We can't fault anyone for thinking that, as the regular price is expensive. The teething problems with foldable devices are almost entirely gone, and they're almost as durable as regular form-factor phones now.