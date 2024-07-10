After weeks of teasing the world, Samsung has finally launched its latest foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 taking center stage during its Galaxy Unpacked event. For the most part, we're looking at devices that aren't getting drastic changes when compared to last year's models, but there are notable refinements. And while it's still quite early, we think these have a chance to become some of the best foldables you can buy in 2024.

Of course, these phones aren't going to come cheap, which means, if you're thinking about buying Samsung's latest foldables, you're going to be spending quite a bit. With that said, the best time to buy these phones is going to be during the preorder period. This is when you'll find impressive discounts, incentives, and promotions from Samsung, major retailers, and even wireless carriers. So let's go ahead and check out some of these awesome deals, and be sure to check back frequently, because we'll be adding more as time goes on.

Best deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Pre-order and save up to $1,500+ Samsung Samsung is offering ways to save up to $1,500+ when purchasing a Galaxy Z Fold 6. The brand also offers special discounts when grabbing additional accessories with purchase. See at Samsung

$300 gift card or free storage upgrade Amazon Those looking for something different may want to go with Amazon, as the brand is providing a $300 gift card when purchasing the phone's base model. If you want to bump up to the 512GB version, Amazon is providing a discount, which matches Samsung's storage upgrade price. See at Amazon

Best Buy Best Buy is also offering a $300 gift card with the purchase of the base model that comes with 256GB of storage. If you want to upgrade, you can do so at no extra charge for a limited time. You can also trade-in an older phone to save more. See at Best Buy

Up to $1,100 off with trade-in AT&T AT&T is offering up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-ins. Not only that, but the wireless carrier is also sweetening the deal when you add a Galaxy tablet and/or Galaxy Watch for just $0.99 per month for each. See at AT&T

Up to $1,100 off T-Mobile T-Mobile is now offering up to $1,100 off when adding a line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan. This deal is quite good and differs from other carriers as it doesn't require any kind of trade-in. See at T-Mobile

Up to $800 off with trade-in Verizon Verizon is double the storage on its base model for no extra charge while also offering up to $800 for trade-ins. See at Verizon

Best deals on the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Samsung is offering ways to save up to $1,000+ when purchasing a Galaxy Z Flip 6. The brand also offers special discounts when grabbing additional accessories with purchase. See at Samsung

$200 gift card or free storage upgrade Amazon Those looking for something different may want to go with Amazon, as the brand is providing a $200 gift card when purchasing the phone's base model. If you want to bump up to the 512GB version, Amazon is providing a discount, which matches Samsung's storage upgrade price. See at Amazon

Best Buy Best Buy is offering a $200 gift card with purchase and a storage upgrade while supplies last. You can also trade in an eligible device to save more. See at Best Buy

AT&T You can get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for free with sign-up at AT&T. What's great about this wireless carrier's trade-in promotion is that you can qualify with any Galaxy S, Note, or Z series smartphone. A fantastic deal so get it while you can. See at AT&T

Up to $800 off with trade-in Verizon Verizon is offering a storage upgrade for free and also taking $800 off the price of the phone with eligible trade-in for a limited time. See at Verizon

Of course, if you manage to pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6, be sure to protect your new investment by grabbing a case. We've rounded up a pretty good selection of cases for the Z Fold 6, with prices starting at just $10. And that also applies to cases for the Z Flip 6 as well, with a wide selection and prices also starting at just $10. Again, these promotions won't last, so be sure to get them while you can.