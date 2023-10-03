Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a great foldable phone, but it's safe to say that it's not pushing the envelope in any way. Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Fold 5 is only a minor improvement over its predecessor. The improvements definitely add up to make it a better phone, but they're not enough to make you feel any differently about the Fold 5 if you weren't convinced by the Galaxy Z Fold 4, to begin with.

This, however, makes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 — or whatever Samsung decides to call it — more exciting. There's not much in the name of leaks and rumors for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 just yet, but let's start putting all the available pieces together to see how this foldable is shaping up and also how Samsung can improve it over the existing models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has only been out for a couple of months now, meaning it's still too early to discuss the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. That being said, we can make a few educated guesses based on the prior trends. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely launch in August 2024. I won't put my money on it considering there are no leaks or rumors suggesting a release date in August just yet. But previous Galaxy foldables have all launched in the month of August, and I don't see why that wouldn't be the case next year as well.

There's no word on the pricing either, but I expect Samsung to retain the same $1,800 pricing for the base model, which is already a bit on the expensive side. I won't have any qualms paying the same price for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 if it brings more meaningful upgrades next year. Samsung can't get away with incremental upgrades anymore due to the growing competition, so I am hopeful for some bigger changes next year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Design and specifications

We'll likely have bigger changes and improvements to discuss in this particular section in the future, but the only piece of information that's worth discussing now comes from the prominent leaker Revegnus who claimed that Samsung will change the aspect ratio of the Galaxy Z Fold 6's outer screen. It remains to be seen what aspect ratio Samsung ends up settling for, but I hope it's a more conventional figure, making it look and feel something similar to traditional phone screens.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5's outer screen has a 23.1:9 aspect ratio, which is much narrower than the cover screen you get on other phones. The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 3's outer screen has a 21:9 aspect ratio, while the Pixel Fold has a 17.4:9 display outside. Other foldables like the Honor Magic V2 and Oppo Find N2 also have wider displays.

The same tweet also claims that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 uses the same sensor as the Fold 5. This is rather disappointing, considering Samsung didn't change the camera sensors on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 either. There's no way to tell whether this is true, so I suggest taking these claims with a pinch of salt. We haven't heard anything else about the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but it's safe to say that it'll also be powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset available at that time, and will likely have more memory and storage options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 wishlist

We're barely scratching the surface with the early leaks and rumors about this particular phone, but I believe this is the perfect time to discuss how Samsung can improve its next big foldable phone. The few weeks I spent using the Galaxy Z Fold 5 left me wanting more, and here are a few changes that would make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a significantly better foldable phone.

Include an S Pen

One of the biggest draws of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 over some other foldable phones on the market is its support for S Pen. In fact, the Fold 3 and Fold 4 also had support for S Pen, making them more versatile than other devices in this category. That being said, it's a bit disappointing that you still have to purchase the S Pen separately as an accessory and is not included with the phone itself. Ideally, there should be a slot on the Fold 6's frame itself to store the S Pen, as it is on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, so you don't have to rely on a case to store it.

Source: Samsung

While we're discussing ways to improve the S Pen experience on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, I should also add that the stylus should work on the cover screen as well. Having to unfold the Galaxy Z Fold 5 all the time isn't very practical when you quickly want to jot something down. It's nice to have a larger display to doodle or draw something, but I believe support for the S Pen on the cover screen is a must to make it more practical and useful. Yes, it's not among the most impressive cover displays we've seen on a foldable phone, and that brings me to my next item on the wishlist.

A wider cover screen

The Galaxy Z Fold 5's cover screen has evolved to become bigger and more usable compared to ones we got on some older phones in the lineup, but it's quite narrow. You can run all the apps on this 6.2-inch display, but the aspect ratio makes it so that it's awkward to hold it and is also not very comfortable to, say, type messages or watch videos on. It would be nice to see a wider cover screen like the ones you get on the Pixel Fold and the Mi Mix Fold 3.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5's cover screen already gets a lot more usage than the Flip 5's outer screen thanks to its bigger size, but a slightly wider screen would make it even better by eliminating the need to constantly unfold the phone. Changing the phone's design to make the outer screen wider would also result in a wider inner screen for a better tablet UI for Android 12L to work with. I don't mind the Galaxy Z Fold 6 getting a bit shorter overall either, as it would make it a lot more manageable for day-to-day usage.

Same cameras as the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy Z Fold 5's cameras can take some decent-looking photos and videos. But as mentioned by my colleague Ben Sin in his review, there's nothing to write home about the Fold 5's cameras, especially when you compare it with foldables from the likes of Vivo, Huawei, and Xiaomi. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, in case you don't know, has the exact same camera sensors as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. That definitely needs to change with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but what I'd really like is for it to get the same treatment as the Ultra model in the Galaxy S series lineup. The cameras are also what's holding the Galaxy Z Fold 5 back compared to the competition, in my opinion, and the same rear camera setup as the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra would truly make it a high-end foldable worthy of its $1,800 price tag.

Just to put things into perspective, the Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 200MP f/1.7 main camera along with a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP periscope camera with up to 10x optical zoom. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has only a triple camera sensor that includes a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to have a better setup than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and it would be nice to see the same sensors carrying over to the more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 too.

Get rid of the crease

I remember adding this particular entry to my Galaxy Z Fold 5's wishlist last year too, yet here we are once again. It's baffling to me that, despite so many design revisions, Samsung hasn't managed to get rid of the crease that forms in the middle of the folding glass in all these years. I was particularly surprised to see it remain the same on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which has a better hinge that's more streamlined and makes the display fold flat.

It's also an entirely reasonable thing to ask considering how other manufacturers have managed to significantly reduce the crease, if not entirely remove it. Xiaomi's Mi Mix Fold 3 is once again a great example to consider here. The crease on the Mix Fold 3's display is not as deep or noticeable as the one you see on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Moto Razr+ is a great example to compare the Flip 5, if you're looking at clamshell foldables. Long story short, the crease needs to go, or it should at least be reduced somehow, so it doesn't stick out like a sore thumb.

Closing thoughts

Those are some of the biggest changes Samsung can make to make its next big foldable significantly better than what it recently launched. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, as I mentioned previously, has a ton of room for improvement, and I hope Samsung delivers a better phone next year so it doesn't get stomped by the growing competition in the foldable phone space. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is almost a year away, but thankfully, there are a few phones you can buy right now if you don't want to wait or even buy one of the existing Samsung foldable phones.

I recommend considering the Moto Razr+ if you're in the market to buy a clamshell foldable. It's just as good as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and doesn't have a massive crease in the middle of the display. Those shopping for a big-sized foldable in the U.S. can consider buying either the Pixel Fold or waiting for the rumored OnePlus Open, which is all but confirmed to hit the shelves next month. I'll update this space with more information of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 once we start seeing more concrete leaks and rumors, so stay tuned.