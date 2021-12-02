Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again, this time with European pricing

Last year’s Galaxy S20 FE (for ‘Fan Edition’) was one of the best phones of 2020, at least in the United States, where it undercut many other flagship-class phones in pricing. Samsung has been working on a sequel, but the phone has been continuously delayed, and there has even been speculation that it was cancelled outright. However, the phone still seems on track for release, and now more information has been leaked.

WinFuture has obtained high-resolution press renders for the Galaxy S21 FE, showing the same design we’ve seen in other leaks. The phone looks nearly identical to the regular Galaxy S21, with the same triple-camera system as the S21 and S21 Plus, an Exynos 2100 chipset (at least in Europe), and a 6.4-inch OLED screen. 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage is likely, but WinFuture didn’t outright confirm those details.

The report also includes European pricing for the Galaxy S21 FE, which is supposedly just under 660 Euros for the base 128GB model, and 705 Euros for the 256GB version. In Germany, the phone could be a bit cheaper, at €649 for 128GB and €699 for the 256GB version.

That pricing seems fairly competitive, at least in Europe, but it won’t undercut budget flagships from other brands. For example, the Realme GT with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and 120Hz AMOLED screen is €499 in Germany right now. However, Samsung could release it in some regions at a discount, like it did last year with the S20 FE (when pre-ordering the phone in the US saved you $100).

We’re also approaching the expected release date for the Galaxy S22 series, so it will be interesting to see how the S21 FE’s release will be affected by Samsung’s newer phones. The S22 series will almost certainly be more expensive, but it could still drive potential sales away from the S21 FE.