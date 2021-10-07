Samsung’s Gallery app now lets you edit the date and time of photos

Google recently updated the Photos app on Android and added the ability to change the date and time of photos and videos. Samsung has now followed suit and introduced the same feature in its Gallery app. Samsung recently released an update for the stock Gallery app on One UI. The update (version 13) includes the new edit button that lets you change the date and time of photos. You can head over to the Galaxy Store and update the app on your Samsung device to experience this new feature.

Reddit user Kidi_Galaxy first discovered the new feature in the Samsung Gallery app. To use the feature, all you have to do is update the Gallery app to the latest version and then navigate to the image or video for which you want to change the date and time information. Then, tap on Details to reveal the date, time, location, and other information related to the image like ISO, shutter speed, aperture, etc. Here, you will find the option to edit the date and time of the video.

Note that changing the date and time from this section of the gallery app will only modify the information within the app. This means that the feature won’t alter the EXIF data. If you view the photo or video in a different gallery or on another device, the original, unaltered date and time information is what you’ll see. While that limitation might make it useless for some, it’s still a good addition as it lets you segregate images based on the date and time within the gallery.

If you haven’t received the latest Samsung Gallery update, you can download the APK from APK Mirror instead. However, some users report that sideloading the APK doesn’t seem to work unless you use a third-party app like AppCloner.