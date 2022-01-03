Samsung Gaming Hub is a one-stop-shop for your cloud gaming needs, coming soon to your Samsung Smart TV

While CES 2022 officially kicks off on January 5, Samsung has decided to make some early product announcements. On Sunday, the South Korean company announced new eco-friendly remotes and not so eco-friendly NFT Aggregation Platform for Samsung smart TVs. In addition, the company also announced a new feature called Samsung Gaming Hub.

The Samsung Gaming Hub is a new game discovery platform coming to select Samsung Smart TVs later this year. The Gaming Hub feature will allow users to access their favorite games from popular game streaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce Now, Stadia, and Utomik in one place. Users will be able to explore, search and buy games from all three streaming providers right from within the Samsung Galaxy Hub tab. In addition, the Gaming Hub also integrates YouTube gaming, allowing users to easily connect with their favorite streamers. Samsung says it will also show curated game recommendations on your TV’s home screen using “AI Gaming technology.”

“As a game streaming discovery platform, the Samsung Gaming Hub was created to support the gaming ecosystem and build on the company’s extensive legacy of delivering incredible hardware and software for better gaming experiences,” Samsung said in a press release.

Games will be able to take full advantage of hardware and software available on Samsung Smart TVs to deliver better visuals and sound. Samsung previously detailed it was working on several enhancements to improve cloud gaming performance on its TVs. This includes a dedicated video streaming pipeline that implements a tight flow control optimized for latency. In addition, the company is also working on adding support for more gaming controllers alongside adding support for the standard protocol for Bluetooth and USB HID device profiles.

The Samsung Gaming Hub will arrive on select Samsung Smart TV models later this year. It’s unclear whether the feature will be exclusively available on 2022 models or will also make its way to older Samsung Smart TVs as well. Users will be able to access the feature via the main navigation menu located in the left corner.