Samsung Gaming Hub is now live

During CES 2022, Samsung announced its Gaming Hub platform, introducing the world to its new gaming strategy going forward for its Smart TVs and monitors. Today, Samsung’s platform goes live, debuting on its Smart TVs for 2022 and its Smart Monitor Series.

No downloads required

Samsung Gaming Hub will bring game streaming content without the need for extra hardware add-ons. The firm has partnered with some of the biggest in the gaming industry like Xbox, Nvidia, Google, and more. That means users will have access to hundreds of games at the touch of a button.

As mentioned previously, in order to take advantage of Gaming Hub, you’ll need to have one of Samsung’s latest TVs or its Smart Monitor Series. The company states:

“Players will be able to easily browse and discover games from the widest selection available, regardless of platform.”

Despite not being powered by any additional hardware, Samsung Gaming Hub is fully fleshed out thanks to Tizen OS and its optimizations. The combination of software and hardware offers “advanced motion enhancements and latency reducing technology”.

Furthermore, the new TV models also “introduce faster decoding and optimized buffer control technology”, reducing the input lag of the previous model by an average of 30 percent. Samsung also utilizes AI upscaling technology in order to bring the best possible experience when it comes to 4K and 8K content.

In addition to being able to access a wide range of gaming services, the service will also offer support for accessories like Bluetooth controllers and wireless headsets. These devices will seamlessly connect to each supported service within Gaming Hub, without the need to be individually paired to service.

Samsung Gaming Hub is now available with instant access to Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Utomik, Twitch, YouTube, and Spotify. Support for Amazon Luna will arrive at a later date.

Source: Samsung