Have you managed to snag any good deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale? It's the perfect time to pick up some top-tier hardware for less. This includes gaming monitors, which we've already seen a few go on sale.

If you're still on the hunt for a new gaming monitor, why not try the Samsung 32'' Odyssey G55C? If you snap it up before the Amazon Big Spring Sale finishes, you'll get it with a cool 39% off its MSRP. That's a $130 savings—not bad for a monitor of this caliber.

Why you should grab the Samsung 32” Odyssey G55C Gaming Monitor

So, why is the Samsung 32” Odyssey G55C worth your money? Well, right off the bat, the monitor is an excellent price for the size you're getting, and that's before we take another 39% off of the asking cost. This makes it a fantastic budget monitor for people who want to game on a curved, 32-inch monitor without settling for low-quality components.

People in the reviews praised this screen for both its colors and its eye-saving feature. At this price point, the Samsung 32” Odyssey G55C provides some excellent color quality that really helps your games and movies stand out. When it's time for work, the monitor comes with some eye comfort tools that help save your vision when staring at it for long periods of time.

One major gripe people had was the auto-calibration, which didn't quite do the job people wanted. As such, you may need to do some manual tinkering to get it looking just the way you want. However, when the monitor comes in at $199.99, it's an easy pill to swallow for an excellent budget monitor at an even cheaper price.